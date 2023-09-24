SportsGolf

Solheim Cup Results

By The Associated Press

Megan Khang, United States, def. Linn Grant, Europe, 1 up.

Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Rose Zhang, United States, 4 and 3.

Danielle Kang, United States, def. Charley Hull, Europe, 4 and 2.

Anna Nordqvist, Europe, def. Jennifer Kupcho, United States, 2 and 1.

Andrea Lee, United States, halved with Georgia Hall, Europe.

Cheyenne Knight, United States, halved with Gemma Dryburgh, Europe.

Angel Yin, United States, def. Celine Boutier, Europe, 2 and 1.

Caroline Hedwall, Europe, def. Ally Ewing, United States, 2 up.

Lilia Vu, United States, def. Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 4 and 3.

Maja Stark, Europe, def. Allisen Corpuz, United States, 2 and 1.

Carlota Ciganda, Europe, def. Nelly Korda, United States, 2 and 1.

Lexi Thompson, United States, def. Emily Pedersen, Europe, 2 and 1.

