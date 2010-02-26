Sports briefs

GOLFGatorade drops Tiger

A spokeswoman for Gatorade, sold by PepsiCo Inc., confirmed late Friday that it had ended its relationship with golfer Tiger Woods. "We no longer see a role for Tiger in our marketing efforts and have ended our relationship," a Gatorade spokeswoman said. "We wish him all the best." The spokeswoman said Gatorade would continue its relationship with the Tiger Woods Foundation.

Villegas, Wilson lead in Arizona

Mark Wilson (5-under-par 66) and Camilo Villegas share the lead halfway through the PGA's Phoenix Open. Villegas (69) slipped into a tie at 11-under 131 after the 28-year-old Colombian tied the tournament first-round record with a 62 on Thursday. Eleven players are within two shots . . . Angela Stanford shot 1-under 71 for a share of the second-round lead with Song-Hee Kim at the LPGA's HSBC Champions tournament in Singapore. Stanford and Kim (70) are at 5-under 139.

NBA

Arrest warrant for former All-Star Robertson

Former NBA All-Star Alvin Robertson has been charged with sexual assault of a child, trafficking an underage child for purposes of sex and forcing a sexual performance by a child. The charges were contained in an arrest warrant. Robertson has not been apprehended. Authorities claim the 47-year-old former Spurs star was part of a ring that kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from San Antonio, forced her to have sex with clients and to dance at a Corpus Christi strip club last year. The girl escaped her alleged captors, prompting an investigation. Seven people have been charged, including Robertson's girlfriend, and he's the only one who has not been arrested.

OLYMPICS

Chinese gymnast found to be underage

China could be stripped of its women's gymnastics bronze medal from the 2000 Olympics because one member of the squad has been found to be underage. Dong Fangxiao was 14 during the Sydney Games, according to the International Gymnastics Federation. Gymnasts must be 16 during the Olympic year to compete. Because the case involves the Olympics, it is up to the IOC to decide if China should lose any medals. The United States was fourth at the Sydney Games.

- AP