Sub-60 scores from golf tours around the world

A list of players who have shot sub-60 rounds on tours around the world with score, round and tournament (x-won the tournament):

58 — Jim Furyk, final round, 2016 Travelers Championship.

59 — x-Al Geiberger, second round, 1977 Memphis Classic.

59 — Chip Beck, third round 1991 Las Vegas Invitational.

59 — x-David Duval, final round, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational.

59 — Paul Goydos, first round, 2010 John Deere Classic.

59 — x-Stuart Appleby, final round, 2010 Greenbrier Classic.

59 — Jim Furyk, second round, 2013 BMW Championship.

59 — x-Justin Thomas, first round, 2017 Sony Open.

59 — Adam Hadwin, third round, 2017 CareerBuilder Challenge.

59 — x-Brandt Snedeker, first round, 2018 Wyndham Championship.

59 — Kevin Chappell, second round, 2019 Military Tribute at Greenbrier.

59 — Scottie Scheffler, second round, 2020 The Northern Trust.

59 — x-Annika Sorenstam, second round, 2001 Standard Register Ping.

59 — Oliver Fisher, second round 2018 Portgugal Masters

58 — x-Stephan Jaeger, first round, 2016 Ellie Mae Classic

59 — Notah Begay III, second round, 1998 Las Vegas Invitational

59 — Doug Dunakey, second round, 1998 Miami Valley Open

59 — x-Jason Gore, second round, 2005 Cox Classic

59 — Will Wilcox, fourth round, 2013 Utah Championship

59 — Russell Knox, second round, 2013 Boise Open

59 — Sam Saunders, first round, 2017 Web.com Tour Championship

59 — Mac Meissner, second round, 2023 Lecom Suncoast Classic

59 — Kevin Sutherland, second round, 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open

59 — Miguel Angel Martin, second round, 2018 MCB Tour Championship-Seychelles

58 — x-Ryo Ishikawa, fourth round, 2010 The Crowns

58 — S.H. Kim, fourth round, 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am

59 — x-Masahiro Kuramoto, first round, 2003 Acom International

59 — Yuta Ikeda, first round, 2022 Golf Partner Pro-Am

58 — Alejandro del Rey, second round, 2021 Swiss Challenge

59 — x-Adrien Mork, second round, 2006 Tikida Hotels Agadir Moroccan Classic

59 — Nicolo Ravano, second round, 2016 Fred Olsen Challenge de Espana

59 — x-Peter Karmis, third round, 2009 Lombard Insurance Classic

59 — Casey Jarvis, third round, 2023 Stella Artois Players Championship

58 — x-Jason Bohn, fourth round, 2001 Bayer Championship

59 — Gresyon Sigg, fourth round, 2019 GolfBC Championship

59 — Drew Nesbitt, second round, 2018 JHSF Brazil Open

59 — x-Martin Kaymer, second round, 2006 Habsberg Classic

59 — x-Robin Kind, second round, 2015 Sparkassen Open

59 — x-Hinrich Arkenau, first round, 2017 Sparkassen Open

59 — x-Jack South, final round, 2021 Motocaddy Masters

57 — x-David Carey, first round, 2019 Cervino Open

59 — x-Gregorio De Leo, final round, 2022 Memorial Giorgio Bordoni

NORDIC GOLF LEAGUE

59 — x-Jens Dantorp, second round, 2011 Bravo Tours Open

59 — Sutijet Kooratanapisan, final round 2017 Singha Phuket Open

59 — Kaigo Tamaki, first round, 2022 Delight Works JGTO Final

59 — x-Phacara Khongwatmai, first round, 2021 Singha Pattaya Open

59 — Ashok Kumar, first round, 2010 Tata Open