Taiwanese, Chinese players share 2nd-round lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia — Lin Chuan-tai of Taiwan and Ding Wenyi of China moved into a share of the second-round lead on Saturday at the Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne.

Lin shot a 5-under 67 and Ding 70 for two-round totals of 139.

There was a four-way tied for third, including first-round leader Kazmua Kobori of New Zealand, who shot 75 Friday.

After tough conditions at Royal Melbourne over the first two rounds, the cut for the top 60 and ties was expected to be made at 12-over 154.

The tournament winner receives an invitation to the 2024 Masters and a spot in next year's British Open at Royal Troon, along with being exempt from qualifying for the British Amateur.

This is the second time the Asia-Pacific Amateur has been held at Royal Melbourne, which recently hosted the Presidents Cup in 2019.