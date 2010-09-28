Tiger has his 'A' game in Ryder Cup press room

NEWPORT, Wales - It should be understood by now. After what Tiger Woods has survived this year, the stories of his infidelities, the divorce, the struggles with his game, he would not be fazed by questions from the media, no matter how personal or how potentially embarrassing.

Woods has the routine down to science, saying nothing when seemingly asked everything, as he knew he would be Tuesday. Three days before he would hit his first shot in the Ryder Cup, Tiger handled the best verbal shots of a media group composed primarily of Brits smug about their ability to interrogate.

The American and European teams played practice rounds at Celtic Manor in preparation for the Cup matches that run Friday through Sunday. Then on a rare day, when after morning fog there was sunshine and blue sky, journalists practiced their detective skills on Woods.

"You don't win majors anymore,'' a British journalist told Tiger in accusatory tones. "You don't win regular tournaments anymore and you are about to be deposed by Europeans as the world No. 1 - or Phil Mickelson. Where is the Ryder Cup on your agenda now that you are an ordinary golfer?''

Woods never blinked. "I remember,'' he said, "you're the same one at the British Open who asked me that, too. I hope you're having a good week.''

When someone wondered if the wives of the other players on the 12-man American team had cooled toward him, Woods insisted: "No, we are here as a team. We're here to win the Ryder Cup.''

Presumably, they also were in 2002 when the matches were held roughly 125 miles northwest of here, The Belfry near Birmingham, England. That's when Woods, who later contended he was joking, said there were "a million reasons'' (meaning dollars) he preferred winning the previous week's American Express to the Ryder Cup.

When asked whether he'd been criticized unfairly for the quote, Woods shrugged: "Well, what really matters is my team. That's what I'm here with, and then after that, I can't control it.''

And what about young Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland saying he would like to play against Woods? "Me, too,'' Tiger said.

Care to elaborate? "No.''

Woods, unable to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship, worked last week in Orlando with new instructor Sean Foley.

"It's not just hitting golf balls,'' Wood said of the advice. "He's trying to make sure I understand the movements. But I think the biggest thing is actually understanding the fixes. Out on the course today, I hit some bad ones, but I automatically knew what the fix was. That's neat because it sometimes takes a while to understand.''

Woods was a wild-card selection for the team, and the expected question, soon asked, was whether he had to prove he was deserving of the pick.

"Well,'' he said, "I just need to go out and play.''