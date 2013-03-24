Tiger Woods' chance at No. 1 delayed by storm at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tiger Woods is going to have to wait one more day to try to reclaim No. 1 in the world.

A vicious thunderstorm interrupted the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday after Woods and Rickie Fowler had played just two holes.

There was no immediate report of damage to Bay Hill. Tournament officials, volunteers and media huddled into corners of the clubhouse until a tornado warning expired.

Woods birdied the second hole and was three shots ahead of Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose and John Huh. He is trying to win Bay Hill for the eighth time to tie a PGA Tour record. A win would put Woods at No. 1 in the world for the first time since the final week of October in 2010.

It would be the third time this year that a PGA Tour event did not finish on time. Torrey Pines was delayed until Monday because of fog, and high wind forced the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii to a Tuesday finish.

Tour meteorologist Stewart Williams said there were sustained winds of 50-60 mph. NBC Sports announcer Dan Hicks said on Twitter that five of the fixed cameras on towers blew over.