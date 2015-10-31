Tiger Woods has another back procedure, further clouding his return

Tiger Woods had another procedure on his back this week, following surgery in September, further clouding his return to golf. He is on bed rest as a result of the procedure performed in Park City, Utah Wednesday, his website reported.

Woods said he needed the follow-up to relieve discomfort, a story on Tigerwoods.com said. He canceled an appearance next week at a news conference to promote the Hero World Challenge, a tournament that benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, but said he will attend the tournament Dec. 2-6 in the Bahamas.

There is no telling whether he will be ready to play in the Masters in April. The story said there is no timetable for his return to the PGA Tour. "It's one of those things that had to be done," Woods said on his site. "I have an outstanding team of doctors, and I'll be back as soon as I can."

Dr. Charles Rich, the neurosurgeon who did the procedure, said he expects Woods to make a full recovery.