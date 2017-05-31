Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel, cops say

Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes after 2 a.m. Monday, and was slurring his words and did not know where he was once police awakened him to arrest him for driving under the influence, according to a report released Tuesday by police in Jupiter, Florida.

The report did say that Woods’ Breathalyzer test registered 0.00, corroborating a statement from the golfer Monday evening asserting that alcohol was not involved. When he was asked by police to name his prescription drugs, he listed four, including the painkiller Vicodin. Among the others was the banned anti-inflammatory Vioxx, but the report said he told police he has not taken it this year.

His car was found on the right-hand side of Military Trail with the motor running and his right directional signal on. In an incident report released Tuesday afternoon, police added that Woods’ Mercedes had two flat tires and “fresh damage” on front and rear bumpers. No one else was in the car, the report said.

His speech was “extremely slow and slurred,” and his attitude was “cooperative, confused,” Officer Christopher Fandrey wrote in his report.

Woods, 41, told police at the scene that he was coming from Los Angeles “from golfing” and going to Orange County, California, which is where he grew up. Later, he “stated he did not know where he was,” the report said, and he asked police “how far his house was.” By then, police said Woods told them that he was headed to his home in Jupiter.

Police said, “It should be noted that Woods was headed south bound away from Hobe Sound.” He was unable to walk on his own, according to the report. Along with DUI, he also was charged with improper parking. He is scheduled for arraignment on July 5.

Just last week, Woods had posted on his website that, “I haven’t felt this good in years.” He described the relief he felt after a recent back fusion surgery, the third procedure on his back in three years.

“It was instant nerve relief,” he wrote at the time. “I could no longer live with the pain I had. We tried every possible nonsurgical route and nothing worked. I had good days and bad days, but the pain was usually there, and I couldn’t do much. Even lying down hurt. I had nerve pain with anything I did and was at the end of my rope.”

Woods has not won a major championship since the 2008 U.S. Open, which brought his total to 14, four behind his goal of matching Jack Nicklaus’ 18.

During a scheduled news conference Tuesday at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, Nicklaus, the tournament host, said, “I feel bad for Tiger. Tiger is a friend. He has been great for the game of golf. He needs our help. I wish him well.

“Tiger, I always thought, would break my record,” Nicklaus said. “Did I enjoy watching him play? Absolutely. Did I enjoy every time Tiger did something and my name was mentioned right beside it? It kept me relevant. It was as good for me as it was for him.”