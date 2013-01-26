Tiger Woods' pursuit at Torrey Pines delayed for fog

SAN DIEGO -- Tiger Woods is going to have to wait to pursue a seventh win at Torrey Pines.

Thick fog forced a long delay Saturday in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Players began the round after a three-hour delay, only for the fog to return five minutes after they started. No one finished more than one hole.

The delay meant the third round could not be completed, and officials were hopeful of being able to finish before dark Sunday.

Woods had a two-shot lead over Billy Horschel.

Mark Russell, the tour's vice president of competition, says it was critical to play at least some golf Saturday afternoon to have a chance to finish on time. He says if players can't see where they're aiming, they can't play.