Tony Finau and wife welcome their 6th child with a twist on the gender reveal

Tony Finau hits a tee shot on the second hole...

Tony Finau hits a tee shot on the second hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, in San Diego. Credit: AP/Denis Poroy

By The Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Tony Finau put a twist on the popular gender reveal: He waited until after the baby was born to let his other children guess.

Finau revealed on Instagram that his wife, Alayna, gave birth to their sixth child last Saturday. His other five children apparently didn't know the gender.

In the video, Finau brings them into the hospital room where his wife has the newborn wrapped in a blanket with only the face showing. Finau asked each of their children, one at a time, if they thought they had a little brother or a little sister.

“What are the guesses?” Finau asks.

Jraice, the oldest, said it was a boy. The next four — Tony, Neenee, Sage and Sienna-Vee — all said the same. Finau said the color of the newborn's clothing would give the answer.

His wife unwrapped the blanket to reveal a pink onesie.

The 35-year-old Finau, a two-time Ryder Cup player with six career victories on the PGA Tour, is playing this week in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

