Two LI golfers qualify for the Ike

David Prowler, who plays out of Bethpage, shot 1-under- par 69 to win medalist honors Tuesday in an Ike Championship qualifier at Huntington Country Club, while Hal Berman of Middle Bay shot par 72 as medalist of a concurrent qualifier at Rockville Links.

They will be in the field of the Metropolitan Golf Association's most prestigious stroke- play amateur championship, established in 1953. Also in the field will be Ed Gibstein of Engineers, the 1994 Ike champion, who was two strokes behind Berman on Tuesday. The Ike will be held on Long Island this year, June 25-26 at Atlantic Golf Club in Bridgehampton.

Outings

The Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence will hold its first Tee Off for Our Teens June 13 at Maidstone Club, East Hampton. Visit LICADD.org . . . The Annual Veterans Aid Golf Outing will be June 14 at Bethpage State Park. Call 631-796-1474 . . . The St. Joseph Hospital Golf Classic will be June 18 at Woodside Acres, Muttontown. Visit stjosephhospital.org.