SportsGolf

US Junior championship match suspended after 25 holes because of rain

By The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bryan Kim led Joshua Bai 1-up after through 25 holes in the U.S. Junior Amateur championship match Saturday when play was suspended for the day because of rain.

The 36-hole final was set to resume Sunday morning on the Daniel Island Club's Ralston Creek Course.

The 18-year-old Kim is from Brookeville, Maryland. He will be a freshman at Duke next month.

Bai, 17, is attempting to become the fourth New Zealander to win a USGA championship, joining Michael Campbell, Danny Lee and Lydia Ko.

More golf news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME