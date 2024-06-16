US Open at a glance

PINEHURST, N.C. — A brief look at the third round Saturday in the U.S. Open (all times EDT):

LEADING: Bryson DeChambeau (67) was at 7 under, three shots clear of Matthieu Pavon (69), Rory McIlroy (69) and Patrick Cantlay (70). Hideki Matsuyama (70) and Ludvig Aberg (73) were another shot back.

TRAILING: Tyrrell Hatton (70) and Tony Finau (72) were at 1 under.

CHASING: There were 15 players under par after the second round but only eight after Saturday. Collin Morikawa (66), Corey Conners (71) and Tom Kim (71) were at even par for the championship.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Morikawa shot a bogey-free 66 to move into a tie for ninth. He was seven shots back, the same deficit that Arnold Palmer made up on Mike Souchak in the final round of the 1960 U.S. Open at Cherry Hills.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Conners hit his tee shot on the 316-yard, par-4 third to about 10 feet. He made the putt for the only eagle on the hole Saturday.

KEY STATISTIC: Players from eight countries — France, Northern Ireland, Japan, Sweden, England, South Korea, Canada and the U.S. — are among the top 10 and ties entering the final round. That set a U.S. Open record.

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 10th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

NOTEWORTHY: DeChambeau became the only player to break 70 in the first three rounds of a U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Just knowing that I accomplished something under the gun, under a pressure situation — that’s my favorite thing about tournament golf. When that pressure is on and I execute like I know how I can, there’s no better feeling in the world.” — DeChambeau.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (USA Network), noon to 7 p.m. (NBC).