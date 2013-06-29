Wind takes Angela Stanford's official scorecard

The wind at Sebonack Golf Club on Friday changed the flight of many shots, and one scorecard. The card in Lizette Salas' pocket -- the one bearing the official record of Angela Stanford's round -- blew away as she left the 18th green Friday morning.

"I really don't know what happened there. It just kind of flew away," Salas said. "Apparently some dude picked it up."

The spectator wanted to keep it as a souvenir but was persuaded to return it, said Salas, who shot par Friday and is 4 under after two rounds. "I know Angela wanted that score," Salas said of Stanford's 4-under 68. Salas figures she lost control of it when she went to give away an autographed golf ball.

A U.S. Golf Association official said that under the rules of golf, there would have been no penalty to Salas or Stanford in this case. It would have been treated like a card that gets soaked beyond recognition in a rainstorm.

NY connection

Doris Chen, Annie Park's teammate at USC, definitely looked comfortable. She birdied the last hole and finished at 4 over, certain to make the cut when the second round, suspended by fog, is completed Saturday morning.

Chen is a rare native New Yorker in the field. Her father, an engineer, was sent by a company in Taiwan to work in Manhattan, so she was born here in 1993.

"I went right back to Taiwan," she said, adding that her family moved to the west coast of Florida when she was 13. Still, she's in a New York state of mind. "Even though I never lived there,'' she said, "it definitely feels special when I visit Times Square and stuff like that."