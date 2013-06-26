Yani Tseng still believes she can be No. 1

Considering the big story at the U.S. Women's Open at Sebonack is Inbee Park's pursuit of the Grand Slam after winning the first two majors of the season, Yani Tseng suddenly seems like old news at the ripe old age of 24. Yet Tseng's 109-week run as No. 1 -- second-longest in the seven-year history of the Rolex Rankings behind Lorena Ochoa's 158 weeks -- just ended on March 24.

Taiwan's Tseng was replaced for four weeks by American Stacy Lewis, who gave way to Park for the past 11 weeks. Asked about Park's ascendance, Tseng smiled Tuesday and told an amusing story about beating Park in the USGA Public Links only to have Park's coach tell her, "Yani, you need to work on your putting. You can be a great player."

She has been great enough to win 15 LPGA events and five major titles, but as No. 7 in the world, she's chasing Park now. "I've known her a long time, and I'm very happy to see her dominate," Tseng said of Park. "Every time after the tournament, me and my caddie are talking, 'Oh, Inbee won again.' When I play my best, people are talking that way about me, too, so, it's kind of very funny."

Describing the difficulty of staying on top, Tseng recalled how she felt after winning two majors in 2011. "It's hard to find your goal if no one is in front of you," Tseng said. "I talked to Annika [Sorenstam]. She told me you really need to find your way and find your balance to stay on top."

Tseng said she hopes to be No. 1 again. "I'm still young, and I have a long career to go," she said. "I'm not retired yet."

She could take a big step back to the top with a win at Sebonack in a tournament that so far has eluded her grasp.

"I think it's about time for me to win this tournament," Tseng said. "I think this golf course suits a long hitter. I have a good advantage. Winning a U.S. Open has always been my dream. It's huge for me. It's a big step moving forward."