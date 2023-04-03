Yin tops LA Open to become LPGA's second Chinese winner

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — Ruoning Yin became the second Chinese winner in LPGA Tour history Sunday, holding off Georgia Hall in the DIO Implant LA Open.

The 20-year-old Yin closed with an eventful 1-under 70 for a one-stroke victory over Hall, the English player whose 5-foot birdie try on the 18th to force a playoff slid by the right side. Recently retired Shanshan Feng is the other only other Chinese champion, winning 10 times on the LPGA Tour.

Yin finished at 15-under 269 at Palos Verdes Golf Club, making six birdies and five bogeys in the final round. She had a nine-hole stretch without a par, making a birdie on No. 2, three straight bogeys, four straight birdies and a bogey on No. 10. After dropping a stroke on 13, she birdied 14 and parred the final four.

Hall closed with a 67, making four birdies in a bogey-free round. She also was second last week in Arizona, losing a playoff to Celine Boutier.

Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea tied for third at 12 under, with Tavatanakit shooting 65 and Kim 71.

Nelly Korda (67) and Carlota Ciganda (66) were 11 under.