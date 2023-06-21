Newsday's All-Long Island boys badminton team 2023

Newsday Player of the Year: Rajveer Gujral, Half Hollow Hills, So.

Rajveer Gujral practiced a lot, often playing with his dad and older brother on the weekends.

“They would motivate me a lot,” Gujral said. “They helped me reach this level.”

His brother, Jaiveer Gujral, won the Suffolk singles individual championship last year, defeating Rajveer.

Now, the younger Gujral has kept the trophy in the family name. He also is adding a player of the year nomination to the collection.

“Achieving the Suffolk county championship — getting the title,” Gujral said of what he’s most proud of this year.

Gujral said his best attribute is his drop shot and placement of the bird. It helped lead him to a 29-1 record as a sophomore.

In order to keep this going, Gujral said he needs to stay confident in himself.

“Never give up,” Gujral said.

Half Hollow Hills Rajveer Gujral stretches to return the volley in his singles match against Commack's Joon Choi in the Suffolk badminton finals on May 30 at Smithtown East. Credit: George A Faella

Melvin Thu, Great Neck North, Jr.

No one could defeat Thu this past season as he earned the Nassau singles championship with an undefeated 16-0 record.

Nick Crafa, Northport, Sr.

Crafa never shied away from the big moments as he racked up 20 wins against three losses in his senior year. Initially starting as a doubles player as a sophomore, Crafa finished high school as the runner-up in the Suffolk singles individual championship.

Justin Choi, Great Neck South, Sr.

Choi possesses outstanding footwork and great leadership. Great Neck South’s captain finished the season with an 11-5 record and was the runner-up in the Nassau singles individual championship.

Tyler Goldstein, Sr., and Rohan Chaudhry, Sr., Half Hollow Hills

The Half Hollow Hills duo ran through every doubles team in Suffolk, finishing undefeated in the county. Goldstein and Chaudhry captured the Suffolk doubles championship before losing to Jericho in the Long Island championship to end the season with a 28-1 record.

Jonathan Chau, So., and Jerry Zhang, So., Jericho

Chau and Zhang dominated the season as they won the Nassau doubles title, finishing with an undefeated 16-0 record. They helped lead Jericho to its sixth consecutive Nassau championship and second straight Long Island championship.

Coach of the Year: Mark Burkowsky, Jericho

Burkowsky has put together years of dominance at the helm of the Jericho boys badminton program. The Jayhawks won their sixth straight Nassau title and second straight Long Island championship all while maintaining a 35-match win streak across the past few seasons.