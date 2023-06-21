Newsday's All-Long Island girls badminton team 2023

Newsday Girls Badminton Player of the Year: Kayla Wu, Great Neck South, Jr.

Kayla Wu arrived for the Nassau individual girls badminton tournament feeling pressure as the defending champ but also feeling confident. And then Wu won that title, too.

“I think it was kind of a relief and also I was proud that I kept the title,” said Wu, who made her fourth straight county final and also repeated as Newsday Player of the Year.

This version of Wu was the best yet.

“I think I’ve worked on my agility and shot quality,” she said. “So I think the volleys were a lot easier for me."

Kayla Wu of Great Neck South High School poses at Newsday studios on March 22. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Her brother, Ryan Wu, pulled off a three-peat in Nassau individual boys singles as a senior in 2021. Now she can aim for the same feat.

“Even though she’s at a very high level, she takes input and feedback very well,” Rebels coach Allison Romeo Gottfried said. “She doesn’t become complacent with herself.”

Her dad coaches and owns badminton centers in Westbury and Flushing. Chibing Wu has been her personal coach and a large influence in her life.

“When I was younger, it was really difficult because I didn’t understand why I was training so hard,” Kayla said. “But now I’m very grateful that he did push me and made me keep training.”

Madeline Diemer, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Diemer, an East Patchogue resident who’s hoping to compete for USC’s club team, went 14-0 with all straight-set wins for the second straight season and repeated as the NSCHSAA singles champ. Coach Jenn Roveto called Diemer “an unstoppable athlete” and labeled her biggest attributes as being “her dedication to her team and her perseverance.”

Delaney Hart, Ward Melville, Jr.

Hart won all 19 of her matches in straight sets — including the one that gave her the Suffolk singles crown after being the runner-up as a sophomore — until finally losing in the Long Island team championship. “I think Delaney has such strength and power,” coach Shannon Sioss said, adding that Hart, “thrives on a challenge.”

Judy Liang, Jericho, Fr.

Liang went 9-3 and was the Nassau singles runner-up for the second straight season. Coach Mark Burkowsky said Liang “just improves more and more very year” and is “just so smart on the court as to what shot she chooses and what to play. She’s just exciting to watch.”

Hannah Cheng, Fr., and Emma Ding, Fr., Great Neck South

Cheng and Ding went 17-0 as a team and won the Nassau doubles championship in their first varsity season. Gottfried said the two friends had success after “working in the offseason, which is always very important,” and that the duo works “very well together.”

Jayla DiPalo, Sr., and Sami Klein, Sr., Northport

DiPalo and Klein dropped only two sets en route to going 22-0 and winning their first Suffolk doubles championship. Coach Chris Fritch said they’re best friends who are “always together outside of badminton,” communicate well on the court and are “definitely in sync.”

Coach of the Year: Allison Romeo Gottfried, Great Neck South

Gottfried guided the Rebels to an 18-0 record, the Nassau Conference I title in the regular season, a third straight county team crown and a second straight Long Island team title.