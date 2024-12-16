Newsday Runner of the Year: Jake Albert, Lindenhurst, Sr.

After winning the Suffolk Class A championship on the 5K course at Sunken Meadow State Park, Albert was the top finisher from Long Island at the public school state championships at Queensbury High School, finishing 11th in Class A in 15 minutes, 36.9 seconds. He then placed seventh at the state Federation championships in 16:14 flat at Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls.

Nassau Runner of the Year: Blake Sealy, Manhasset, Jr.

Sealy was the top runner for a Manhasset team that won the Class B public school state championship and then was the highest finishing Long Island team at the Federation championships. His 15:48.2 in the Nassau championships at Bethpage State Park and his 15:43 flat at the public school state championships were among the best times of any Nassau runner this season.

First Team

Justin Albanese, Eastport-South Manor, Sr.

Albanese placed 25th at the Federation championships in 16:38.2, sixth amongst Long Island runners. He also ran 15:48.2 at the public school state championships, good for ninth in Class B.

Anthony Anatol, Ward Melville, Jr.

Anatol’s first season as a cross country runner was a success. He ran 15:51.2 at the public school state meet - good for 22nd in Class A - and a 16:54.5 at the Federation championships.

Trevor Green, Rocky Point, Jr.

Green ran a 16:17.9 to place ninth at the Federation meet. He also won his second consecutive Suffolk Class B title by running a 16:55.8 at Sunken Meadow.

Jon Seyfert, Ward Melville, Sr.

Seyfert ran the second-best time by a Long Islander at the public school state championships (15:41.7) He placed 17th overall, and fifth amongst Long Islanders, in 16:28.3 at the Federation meet.

George Thomatos, Farmingdale, Sr.

After claiming the Nassau Division I championship, Thomatos placed 28th in the merge at the public school state championships in 15:47.1, the fourth-fastest time by a Long Islander. He finished 10th at the Federation championships in 16:18.7.

Coach of the Year: Steve Steiner, Manhasset

Under Steiner’s leadership, Manhasset won the program's 12th county title since 2003 to qualify for the public school state championship meet. There, they scored 44 points to win the Class B title and became the first Nassau school to win a state championship at any level in 40 years. At the Federation meet, Manhasset scored 224 points to place sixth. The finish was the best among Long Island teams.