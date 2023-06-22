Newsday's All-Long Island boys lacrosse team 2023

Newsday Player of the Year: Owen Duffy, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.

Duffy led Long Island CHSAA scorers with 78 points in 13 games. The North Carolina commit scored five goals in four different games and registered seven or more points in six games.

The Friars won the CHSAA Class AAA championship and finished No. 3 in the Nike/USA Lacrosse national rankings. They beat Chaminade twice and earned road victories over Culver Academy and St. John’s in Washington D.C.

Duffy amassed 147 points in his final two seasons at St. Anthony’s.

“Owen’s just a credit to hard work and improving exponentially. As a sophomore he was terrific, and he has just worked harder to get stronger, faster, and better. And, he has.” St. Anthony’s coach Keith Wieczorek said before the season. “He’s the consummate hard-working teammate and makes the players around him better.”

Owen Duffy of St. Anthony's slips the ball into the short side of the net during a CHSAA boys lacrosse game against Archbishop Stepinac in South Huntington on March 30. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Nassau Player of the Year: Cal Girard, Manhasset, FO, Sr.

One of the top faceoff specialists in the country, Girard’s 82.98 winning percentage from the X led Manhasset to a 21-1 record and a second straight Class C state championship.

After winning a possession, Girard remained a demanding threat. The Duke commit had 10 goals and an assist.

“He’s a student of the game. He puts so much work in, outside of our practice time, on his own time with trainings. He’s a tireless worker,” Manhasset coach Keith Cromwell said during the season. “No matter what level, if it’s a conference game or a state final game, it’s very comforting to have him be the guy that rolls out there for us.”

Cal Girard of Manhasset reacts after gaining control of a faceoff and scoring a goal nine seconds into the second quarter of a non-league boys lacrosse game against host Chaminade on May 13. Credit: James Escher

First Team

Aidan Carrello, Huntington, D, Sr.

Carrello led a Huntington defense that, in front of goalie SammyMac Arner, held opponents to four goals per game in its final 10 games. The Georgetown commit added seven goals and eight assists on the offensive end of the field.

Gavin Creo, Chaminade, A, Sr.

Only Owen Duffy scored more in the CHSAA than Chaminade’s Richmond-bound captain. Creo netted 38 goals this spring and tallied seven games with three or more.

Stevie Finnell, Garden City, M, Sr.

Finnell had 41 goals and 17 assists and helped Garden City to its second straight Class B state title. The Duke commit scored four goals in the Trojans’ state semifinal win over Niskayuna and registered three goals and an assist in the state championship game against Victor.

Alec Gregorek, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Sr.

Gregorek’s 70 goals led Suffolk this season, a year after the Navy commit scored 66. Gregorek registered five or more points in 12 games this spring, and the Wildcats won their first county title since 2019.

Michael Ippoliti, Farmingdale, G, Sr.

Ippoliti posted a 62.14 save percentage, made 151 saves, and limited opponents to six or fewer goals in 18 games this season. Farmingdale won its first Nassau and Long Island titles since 2011 with the Syracuse commit in the cage.

Jake Lewis, Calhoun, A, Sr.

One of two Nassau players to eclipse 100 points this spring. Lewis scored three goals against Garden City in the Nassau Class B championship game and finished with 59 goals and 105 points.

Tyler McCarthy, Connetquot, M, Sr.

McCarthy’s 101 points led Suffolk and helped Connetquot to the No. 1 seed in the Suffolk Class A playoffs. The Syracuse commit scored 61 goals, including 14 hat tricks.

Andrew Miller, Northport, D/LSM, Sr.

Behind Northport’s third consecutive Suffolk Class A title stands one of the most versatile players on Long Island. Miller captained a Tigers defensive unit that limited opponents to four goals per game in their final eight contests. Miller, who will play at West Point next season, had 25 goals and 12 assists this spring.

Tyler Moore, Connetquot, A, Sr.

Moore reached 100 points on 48 goals and 52 assists. The St. Joseph’s commit registered seven or more points in seven games, including an 11-point performance that featured nine assists, against Sachem North.

Jack Petersen, Manhasset, M, Sr.

Petersen scored 34 goals this spring, including the overtime winner against Garden City in the Woodstick Classic. The Harvard commit averaged four points per game in Manhasset’s playoff run to a second straight Class C state title.

Jack Speidell, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.

Speidell finished second on the Friars in points, netting 31 goals and notching 15 assists. The Harvard commit netted hat tricks against Darien, St. John’s, Malvern Prep, Stepinac, Kellenberg and Culver Academy.

Peter Thomann, Calhoun, D/LSM, Sr.

Thomann scored 25 goals and had 16 assists as Calhoun’s leading long-stick midfielder. The North Carolina commit gathered 123 ground balls and caused 55 turnovers for a Calhoun defense that held opponents to six goals per game.

Cole Webber, Garden City, D, Sr.

Webber anchored a Garden City defense that limited its opponents to six or fewer goals in 13 games. The Virginia commit helped the Trojans win their final 11 games en route to the Class B state title.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Tom Corcoran, West Islip

West Islip claimed its first Suffolk title since 2012 with a 10-6 win over East Islip in the Class B final. Corcoran, who became the Lions' head coach in 2019, turned West Islip around from an 8-9 team last spring to a 13-6 one this season.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Mike Hungerford, Farmingdale

Under Hungerford's leadership, Farmingdale won its first Long Island championship since 2011 and reached its first state title game since 2011. The seventh-year Farmingdale head coach pushed the Dalers from a 13-4 record last year to an 18-4 record this spring.