Newsday's All-Long Island girls lacrosse team 2023

Newsday Player of the Year: Kylee Colbert, North Shore, M, Sr.

This was coach Jaclyn Stevens' first season at North Shore, and her first coaching job at the high school level since 2017. When she started telling friends she accepted the position at North Shore, the first name everyone mentioned was Kylee Colbert. And it didn’t take long for Stevens to find out why.

“You could just tell by the way she does things,” Stevens said. “She’s such a force and everything she does, she puts her heart and soul into the game. You can tell that 100%.”

Colbert, who is committed to play at Boston College, had 101 goals and 15 assists this season to lead North Shore to a 16-3 record and was named Newsday’s Player of the Year. She ranked second on Long Island in goals.

But it’s not just her offensive abilities that jump out for the dynamic playmaker. The midfielder also had 124 draw controls, 38 caused turnovers and 19 ground balls this season.

The senior continuously elevated her game against the toughest competition as North Shore played one of the most competitive schedules on Long Island. She completely dominated with seven goals, each more impressive than the next, in the Nassau Class C final. Manhasset beat North Shore that evening, though, 13-12 in overtime.

“She wanted that county championship so badly,” Stevens said. “Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted, but seven goals against Manhasset, she had the best game I’ve ever seen her play in her life. And she’s had some pretty good games.”

Colbert, who led Long Island with 98 goals in her junior season, is a complete player. Her ability to control a game on offense, defense and from the middle of the field led North Shore to one of its strongest seasons in program history. All three of North Shore’s losses came by one goal as the Vikings finished with a goal differential of +94, the second best in Nassau and tops in Conference I.

“She’s just playing to win, she’s a competitor and she’s super selfless,” Stevens said. “She just wanted to win and she’s there for the ultimate team goal.”

North Shore's Kylee Colbert on March 18. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Lacey Downey, West Babylon, M, Sr.

This was by far the most challenging year for West Babylon since Lacey Downey made her varsity debut as a seventh grader in 2018. The Eagles had been one of the best programs on Long Island throughout Downey’s varsity tenure, and she was a major reason why even while being one of the younger players on the team.

This year, Downey was that senior the younger players relied on. Something she has no issue with, but West Babylon had one of its youngest teams in program history. The Eagles started six middle school players, and it was going to be difficult for Downey to play with her usual freedom.

Despite that, Downey still shined with 61 goals and 42 assists over 18 games this season, averaging 5.7 points per game despite constant double and triple teams to be named Newsday’s Suffolk Player of the Year. The midfielder was also pivotal on draw controls and defensive schemes.

“She went from being the youngest kid on the team at 12 years old to being 18 and coaching them,” West Babylon coach Colleen Kilgus said. “She gave them her knowledge and expertise and she constantly coached them and helped them with positioning. Everyone looked up to her and she never showed any of her frustration and I give her so much credit because that shows that she’s a winner, she was going to do whatever she had to do to win and help her teammates, regardless of what level they were at.”

The Boston College commit had 244 goals and 178 assists over five varsity seasons after losing her freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anybody that has seen her play knows that she’s a game-changer and she’s definitely changed the way the game has been played, even across Long Island,” Kilgus said. “I felt honored and privileged to have been her coach.”

West Babylon's Lacey Downey on March 18. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

First team

Madison Alaimo, Wantagh, A, Sr.

She had 64 goals and 56 assists this season and graduated with 152 goals and 131 assists over three varsity seasons. The Virginia commit scored at least four goals in 10 of 17 games this season.

Ava Arceri, Smithtown East, M, Sr.

The Stanford commit was terrific throughout the season, but she raised her game to another level in the playoffs – especially when it came to controlling possession. Of the 52 draw controls Smithtown East won during its run to the county final, Arceri won 38 of them by utilizing her 6-0 frame. She had four goals and 17 draw controls in a 15-13 loss to Northport in the Suffolk Class A final. Arceri led Suffolk in goals (76) and points (111) this season, including seven goals in a 12-8 victory over top-seeded Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class A semifinals, and finished with 200 goals and 90 assists in four varsity seasons.

Caitlin Barrett, Manhasset, M, Sr.

Barrett always seemed to find herself exactly where her team needed her to be throughout her senior season. The Duke commit scored a tying goal on an 8-meter shot with eight seconds left in the Nassau Class C championship and assisted on the winning goal in overtime for Manhasset. She had five goals in the 13-12 victory over North Shore in the Nassau Class C final. Barrett had 40 goals this season, as well as being integral on draw controls and on defense for the Nassau Class C champions.

Tess Calabria, St. Anthony’s, M/A, Jr.

She had 41 goals and 18 assists for the CHSAA Class AA champions as the versatile leader in a balanced offensive approach. The North Carolina commit had seven goals and two assists in a non-league victory over Suffern, which reached the NYSPHSAA Class A state semifinal and lost by one goal to eventual state champion Fairport. Calabria also is key on draw controls with elite vision and playmaking around the crease.

Joely Caramelli, Massapequa, M, Sr.

The Syracuse commit led Massapequa to its first Long Island championship in program history as Massapequa reached the state championship game. Caramelli was integral in every facet of the game, starting with the draws but also on offense and defense. She had 51 goals and 13 assists, including three goals in a 10-9 overtime loss to Fairport in the state Class A final.

Felicia Giglio, Bayport-Blue Point, G, Sr.

Having Giglio in goal was like having another elite defender, capable of creating as much havoc on the defensive end as any true defender. The athletic goalie led a defensive effort that allowed only 79 goals all season, which was the fewest on Long Island despite playing the most games, as Bayport-Blue Point averaged only 3.95 goals against in a 20-0 season. She was a key to Bayport-Blue Point winning its first state championship in program history, taking the state Class C crown. She is committed to play at Navy.

Kayla Gilmore, Floyd, M, Jr.

Gilmore is elite on the draw control, serves as a lockdown defender and can score and create with the best players on Long Island. Gilmore had 67 goals and 25 assists this season and the Maryland commit has 200 goals, 65 assists and 543 draw controls over four varsity seasons.

GraceAnn Leonard, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Sr.

Leonard is one of the toughest midfielders to score against on Long Island, but she can also score and generate offense with the best players in the area. The North Carolina commit had 31 goals and 14 assists to go along with 32 ground balls, 14 caused turnovers and 105 draw controls while constantly embracing some of the toughest defensive tasks.

Meg Morrisroe, St. Dominic, M, Sr.

She had 57 goals, 24 assists and 131 draw controls this season for a much improved St. Dominic program over the past few years. Morrisroe has the speed and versatility to contribute all over the field. She is committed to play at Princeton.

Mabel Overbeck, Garden City, D, Jr.

The lockdown defender was vital to a Trojans team that reached the state Class B final in a 17-4 season. She was consistently tasked with covering an opposing team’s top player as Garden City played one of the toughest schedules in the country and Overbeck never shied away from that challenge. She scored three goals this season, including one in the state semifinals. Overbeck is committed to play at Duke.

Amanda Paci, St. Anthony’s, D, Jr.

She anchored one of the best defenses on Long Island with her ability to lock down opposing teams' top players, pounce on ground balls and cause turnovers. St. Anthony’s played one of the toughest schedules in the country this season and the Duke commit never shied away from the daunting matchups that came with that.

Delaney Radin, Long Beach, A, Sr.

The Florida commit led Long Island in points (147), highlighted by an incredible 88 assists over 19 games to lead the Marines to the Nassau Class B final. Radin is one of the best passers to ever come from Long Island as she has the ability to elevate the play of anyone that surrounds her. She graduated with 412 career points, including 240 assists, but Radin also can finish at the net with 59 goals this season.

Kate Timarky, Middle Country, M, Sr.

She had 64 goals and 30 assists over 18 games this season, including a 13-point performance with eight goals and five assists in a game against Half Hollow Hills. She is committed to play at Notre Dame.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Erin Kollar, Massapequa

She guided Massapequa to its first Long Island championship in program history and an appearance in the the state Class A final.

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Ryan Gick, Bayport-Blue Point

He guided Bayport-Blue Point to its first state championship in program history as the Phantoms capped off a 20-0 season with a 13-5 victory over John Jay in the state Class C final.



