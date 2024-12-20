Newsday Player of the Year: Olivia Eusanio, Harborfields, M, Sr.

If you’ve ever witnessed Harborfields' Olivia Eusanio compete in a field hockey match, you’d probably be astonished by the strength of her shot.

Eusanio led Long Island in goals (33) this season, but her shooting ability wasn't always like this.

“She’s constantly working on her technique and power of her shots,” Harborfields coach Lauren Thomas-Desiderio said. “I think she’s broken a couple of windows at home practicing, that’s how strong she is.”

In addition to putting the ball in the net, Eusanio also finished first on Long Island with 21 assists — a stat that's just as important to her.

“I think my mindset kind of shifted over the years,” Eusanio said. “I realized that being able to see the passes connect and turn into goals is way more fun.”

“Seeing her excitement on the field when she sets up one of her teammates to score is just such an amazing thing to witness,” Thomas-Desiderio said. “She’s going to be really hard to replace.”

Despite having the option to pursue lacrosse in college, Eusanio felt like field hockey was her main passion. She will play at the University of Richmond next fall.

Long Island athletes who excelled in fall sports came to Newsday for the All-Long Island photo shoot. NewsdayTV's Carissa Kellman reports. Credit: Anthony Florio

“I always knew I wanted to be a collegiate athlete,” Eusanio said. “I love lacrosse, but the love I’ve developed for field hockey is just so strong.”

Nassau Player of the Year: Arcangela Haffner, Garden City, M, Sr.

Garden City’s Arcangela Haffner began playing field hockey as an eighth-grader. Just one year later, she found herself on the Trojans' varsity team.

“In middle school, she was on a team that was more developmental,” Garden City coach Lauren Lavelle said. “And then she comes out her freshman year and makes varsity. She just really stood out from the beginning.”

Four years later, Haffner was an integral part of Garden City's success and has served as captain the last two seasons.

“She has a unique ability to bring our team together and inspire every single one of them,” Lavelle said. “She always said she wanted to go the distance, and she always led us there.”

Garden City has been going the distance. It has appeared in the state championships the last four years and Haffner is grateful to have been a part of a program that had so much success.

“I truly cherish every minute, every second of every game I’ve played and every practice,” Haffner said. Being a part of a team that plays with 100% heart and effort, it’s become more like a family than a team.”

FIRST TEAM

Luna Coronel, Carle Place, M, Sr.

The Vassar commit helped the Frogs to their third consecutive Long Island title.

Emerson Goettelmann, Garden City, Sr.

She totaled 15 goals and seven assists (22 points) and guided Garden City to the state Class A semifinals.

Riley Hannick, Harborfields, F, Sr.

The Ball State commit had 10 goals and eight assists and helped propel Harborfields to the Suffolk Class B title.

Ruby Hasbrouck, Northport, CB, Sr.

The Cortland commit helped secure 10 shutouts for Northport and was a key piece to the Tigers' run to the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

Aliya Hassett, Massapequa, M, Jr.

Hassett is a lifelong field hockey player who has been a three-year varsity starter for Massapequa. She led Nassau with 19 assists.

Sadie Hoffmann, Miller Place, M, Sr.

Hoffmann had eight goals and 19 assists for a Miller Place team that lost just one game in the regular season. She will play field hockey at SUNY Cortland.

Kylie Lamoureux, Rocky Point, M, Sr.

Lamoureux ranked among the top five players in Suffolk in goals (21 goals) and points (33). The five-year varsity player, who had 12 assists, is a fast and agile midfielder.

Emma Luvera, Copiague, G, Sr.

The Castleton University commit made 173 saves, the fourth most in Suffolk.

Peyton Phillips, Ward Melville, F, Sr.

Phillips finished third in Suffolk in points with 23 goals and 15 assists. The UPenn lacrosse commit can weave her way through her opponents using not only her skill but her speed.

Kayla Richter, Sachem East, M, Sr.

Ritcher had 16 goals and five assists and helped lead Sachem East to an undefeated regular season (14-0).

Suffolk Coach of the Year: Lauren Thomas-Desiderio, Harborfields

In her 15th season at Harborfields, Thomas-Desiderio continues to grow the field hockey program, which made its second Long Island championship appearance. The Tornadoes had a 17-3 record.

Nassau Coach of the Year: Elissa Frein, Carle Place

Carle Place won its third-consecutive Long Island Class C Championship after defeating Pierson/Bridgehampton, 7-0. The Frogs recorded seven shutouts and made their third consecutive state championship appearance.