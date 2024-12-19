OFFENSE

QB: Thomas Costarelli, East Islip, 5-11, 165, Sr.

He completed 78 of 114 passes (68.4%) for 1,413 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was the Suffolk Division II MVP. Costarelli set the school record for most touchdown passes with 36 in a career and was a finalist for the Boomer Award as Suffolk’s top quarterback.

QB: Shane Harmon, Oceanside, 5-10, 160, Jr.

He completed 93 of 139 passes for a completion rate of 67%. He passed for 1,842 yards and 20 touchdowns and was a Snyder Award finalist as Nassau’s top quarterback.

QB: Shane Kiernan, Miller Place, 6-1, 185, Jr.

He completed 201 of 294 passes (68%) for 2,885 yards and 29 touchdowns leading the Panthers to the Suffolk Division IV final. He passed for a Long Island record 550 yards against second-seeded Babylon and was a finalist for the Boomer Award as Suffolk’s top quarterback.

RB: Devon Gonzalez, Glen Cove, 5-10, 235, Sr.

He rushed for 1,140 yards and 20 touchdowns in leading Big Red to the Nassau Conference II semifinals.

RB: Daniel White, Half Hollow Hills East, 5-10, 185, Jr.

He rushed for 2,306 yards and 25 touchdowns to lead Half Hollow Hills East to its first ever Suffolk Division II football championship.

RB: Jawara Keahey, North Babylon, 5-10, 160, Sr.

He rushed for 1,837 yards and 18 touchdowns on 203 carries for 9.0 average. He is a two-time second team All-Long Island selection.

WR: Gavin Gatchalian, Farmingdale, 5-10, 180, Sr.

He had 24 receptions for 411 yards and six touchdowns. He was a Pizzarelli Award finalist as Nassau’s top wide receiver.

WR: Jesse Brooks, Half Hollow Hills West, 6-2, 175, Sr.

He had 35 receptions for 975 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was also an outstanding defensive back who had two interceptions. He was a finalist for the Longo Award as Suffolk’s top wide receiver.

WR: Tom McCann, Sayville, 5-10, 185, Sr.

He had 42 receptions for 714 yards and nine touchdowns in leading Sayville to the Suffolk Division III title. He was also an outstanding defensive back.

OL: Andrew Perez, Wantagh, 6-3, 260, Sr.

He was a key component of the offensive line for Wantagh which went on to win the Long Island Class IV title. He recorded 49 tackles, including 11 for a loss, and four sacks as a defensive tackle.

OL: Howie Silverstein, Carey, 6-0, 300, Sr.

He was a key to the Seahawks rushing attack which reeled off 12 straight wins on the way to the Long Island Class II title.

OL: Brennan Kurtz, Ward Melville, 6-2, 270, Sr.

He was one of the main reasons the Patriots reached the Suffolk Division I final for the second time in three years. He was an exceptional run blocker. Teams shied away from his side off the defense.

OL: Ryan Bachmore, Bayport-Blue Point, 6-1, 275, Sr.

He was a three-year starter for the Phantoms that went 34-1, won three Suffolk titles, and two Long Island Class IV titles. Bachmore paved the way for this season’s team to rush for over 2,750 yards.

DEFENSE

DL: Tristan Tarasi, Massapequa, 5-11, 215, Jr.

He had 71 tackles, five sacks, and a pick-6 as his teams’ top lineman. He was also a force on the offensive line for the two-time Long Island Class I champions

DL: Clint Chichester, Longwood, 6-0, 280, Sr.

He is considered one of the best two-way linemen on Long Island for his ferocity and physical play. Chichester was a finalist for the Zellner Award as Suffolk’s top lineman.

DL: Brady Baulch, Manhasset, 6-2, 275, Sr.

He was a nominee from Nassau Conference II for the Martone Award as Nassau’s top lineman. He was also nominated for the Flatley Award, as Nassau defensive POY.

DL: Curtis Ealy III, Freeport, 6-3, 230, Sr.

He had 50 tackles, including 17 for a loss, five sacks, and three blocked punts for the Red Devils.

LB: Ryan Parker, East Islip, 5-10, 170, Sr.

A stalwart in the middle of the East Islip defense and finished with 86 tackles and returned two interceptions for touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,024 yards and 21 touchdowns on 122 carries and added 16 receptions for 329 yards and four scores.

LB: Brady McKean, Cold Spring Harbor, 6-2, 195, Sr.

The Seahawks were right in the mix for the Nassau Conference IV title and McKean was their outstanding two-way talent. He had 61 tackles, including six for a loss, a sack and an interception. He was a Piner Award finalist as Nassau’s top linebacker.

LB: Lucas Weaver, Connetquot, 5-11, 205, Sr.

When Connetquot needed a big stop on defense there was Weaver right in the middle. He had 109 tackles, including 10 for a loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles. He was a Burnett award finalist as Suffolk’s defensive POY.

LB: Rocco Martillotti, Farmingdale, 5-9, 185, Sr.

He had 94 tackles and five sacks for the Nassau Conference I finalists. He was nominated and a finalist for both the Flatley Award as Nassau’s defensive POY and Piner Award as Nassau’s top linebacker.

LB: Louis D’Agostino, Chaminade, 5-10, 200, Sr.

He was a key player in the Flyers turnaround from a year ago He had 75 tackles, including 14.5 sacks, nine for a loss and three forced fumbles.

DB: Kevin Moore, St. Anthony’s, 6-1, 195, Jr.

A Division-I college talent according to Friars coach Joe Minucci, who had 56 tackles, four interceptions, and two tackles for a loss.

DB: Aidan Winter, Babylon, 6-0, 190, Jr.

Winter is an impact player on both sides of the ball. Plays the run as well as the pass. He also rushed for 1,785 yards and 20 touchdowns and broke the school career rushing record this season.

DB: Andrew Riggs, Commack, 6-1, 205, Sr.

He had 95 tackles and three interceptions including one for a pick-6 in just eight games. As a wide receiver, Riggs had 38 receptions for 601 yards and 11 touchdowns.

DB: Lucas Martin, Half Hollow Hills East, 6-0, 190, Sr.

He had 30 tackles and one interception as a lockdown defensive back. No one threw his way, according to coach Alex Marcelin. He had 50 receptions and 10 touchdowns including a kickoff return for a score.