OFFENSE

Nassau Player of the Year: Dylan Martini, Wantagh, All-purpose, 5-10, 175, Sr.

The captain did it all for Wantagh. He became the first player in Wantagh history to win the Thorp Award, presented to Nassau’s most outstanding player.

Martini rushed for 1,976 yards and 28 touchdowns on 152 carries — a 13-yard average — and added 14 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns. He also was a top defensive back and helped lead Wantagh to the Long Island Class IV crown.

Suffolk Player of the Year: Joseph Filardi, Half Hollow Hills West, QB, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Filardi had the greatest statistical season of any quarterback in Long Island history. He completed 136 of 208 passes (65.4%) for 3,102 yards and 43 touchdowns and ran for 1,204 yards and 12 TDs to earn the Hansen Award, presented to Suffolk’s most outstanding player.

Filardi also was a two-time winner of the Boomer Award as Suffolk’s top quarterback. He finished his career with 14,483 total yards and 151 total touchdowns.

He also was a lockdown defensive back with three interceptions and 44 tackles.

QB — Gary Merrill, St. Anthony’s, 6-1, 185, Sr.

He completed 124 of 180 (68.9%) passes for 1,762 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed 214 times for 1,955 yards — a 9.1 yard per rush average — and 33 touchdowns.

He earned Newsday’s Rich Reichert Award presented to the CHSFL’s top player from Long Island. He also was named the New York State Gatorade Player of the Year.

QB — Joey Diesso, Massapequa, 5-9, 155, Sr.

He stepped into the position as a junior and guided Massapequa to consecutive Long Island Class I titles. Diesso also led Massapequa to a 23-1 record and two Nassau Conference I crowns.

He was the Snyder Award recipient as Nassau’s top quarterback after passing for 1,335 yards and 20 touchdowns. The senior also rushed for 556 yards and nine scores.

RB — Ja’Quan Thomas, Floyd, 6-2, 225, Jr.

He led Long Island in rushing and scoring with 2,594 yards and 37 touchdowns on 298 carries — an 8.7 average. He was a co-winner of the Cipp Award as Suffolk’s most outstanding running back in a county loaded with halfback talent.

Luckily for the Colonials, Thomas, a Hansen Award finalist, will be back in 2025.

RB — Josh Kama, Farmingdale, 5-11, 200, Jr.

His star shined brightest when he rushed for seven touchdowns in a win over Oceanside. Kama ran for 1,717 yards and 29 touchdowns on 152 carries — an 11.3 average — in 10 games. He was a finalist for the Thorp Award.

RB — Kyle Messina, Sayville, 6-1,195, Sr.

One of Long Island’s top two-way players. He was a co-recipient of the Cipp Award as Suffolk’s top running back. He rushed for 1,756 yards and 26 touchdowns on 190 carries — a 9.2 average.

Messina was a two-time Hansen Award finalist and three-time nominee. He also was a four-time All Long Island selection, including three first-team selections.

Defensively, Messina had 67 tackles (eight for a loss), two sacks and two interceptions.

WR — Anthony Raio, Half Hollow Hills West, 6-1, 190, Sr.

The two-time All Long Island first-team selection had 60 receptions for 1,417 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 39 tackles (three for a loss_ and two interceptions, including a pick-6.

Raio was the Longo Award winner as Suffolk’s most outstanding receiver and a finalist for the Cassese Award as Suffolk’s top defensive back.

WR — Dillon Tveter, Oceanside, 6-1, 165, Sr.

The go-to wide receiver for Sailors’ quarterback Shane Harmon, Tveter earned the Pizzarelli Award as Nassau’s top wide out. He had 37 receptions for 763 yards and 11 touchdowns.

WR — Andrew Amarando, Connetquot, 5-11, 175, Sr.

He scored all three touchdowns and made an interception to clinch Connetquot's 21-14 overtime win against Sachem North on Sep. 21.

The speedy wideout, who had 55 receptions for 945 yards and 17 touchdowns, was a finalist for the Longo Award as Suffolk’s top wide receiver.

OL — Lucas Catoggio, Chaminade, 6-3, 285, Sr.

He was the anchor of the Flyers' lines on both sides of the ball for the last two years. Catoggio, who had 86 tackles from the defensive end position, is committed to play football at Holy Cross.

OL — Aaron Fisher, Floyd, 6-2, 275, Sr.

He won the Zellner Award as Suffolk’s most outstanding lineman. The four-year starter for Floyd finished with 90 tackles (15 for a loss) and seven sacks.

OL — Zach Olson, Garden City, 6-6, 280, Jr.

There was one guy opponents couldn’t block on the Garden City defensive front and that was Olson. The junior, won the Martone Award as Nassau’s most outstanding lineman, was either clearing the way for the Trojans' run game or fighting off double and triple teams on defense.

OL — Dylan Kakareko, Oceanside, 6-2, 240, Sr.

He was the top lineman for the Sailors, who went 8-2 and lost in the Nassau Conference I semifinals. Karkareko, a Martone Award finalist, did not allow a sack and totaled 27 pancake blocks this season, according to coach Rob Blount.

OL — Xavier Ali, Whitman, 6-3, 250, Sr.

The three-year starter on both sides of the ball moved from defensive line to linebacker this season and was a finalist for the Collotta and Burnett Awards. The Wildcats followed his lead on offense and he led the defense with 114 tackles (25 for a loss) and 10 sacks.

DEFENSE

DL — Trevon-Cole Jenkins, Half Hollow Hills East, 6-3, 280, Jr.

He was the top lineman for the RedHawks as they won the school's first Suffolk football title. The nose guard had 45 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

DL — Shareef McMillan, Wantagh, 6-0, 210, Sr.

He was a Flatley Award finalist as Nassau’s top defensive player. McMillian anchored the line for the Long Island Class IV champions. He had 39 tackles and seven sacks.

DL — Dylan Bayer, East Islip, 6-2, 275, Jr.

Bayer was the top lineman for his team that went 10-1 and lost in the Suffolk Division II final. He was a finalist for the Zellner Award as Suffolk’s top lineman. The junior had 51 tackles (13 for a loss) and battled double teams on almost every play.

DL — Dylan Spano, Bayport-Blue Point, 6-2, 225, Sr.

The three-year starter was an integral part of two Long Island Class IV championship teams and three Suffolk winners. He had 45 tackles (15 for a loss) and forced five fumbles.

LB — Mikey Sands, Sayville, 5-10, 190, Sr.

The leader of the Sayville defense brought a physical presence to the field for the Golden Flashes the past three years. He earned Newsday’s Rob Burnett Award as Suffolk’s defensive player of the year and also won the Collotta Award as Suffolk’s top linebacker. Sands had 116 tackles (21 for a loss) and 16 sacks.

LB — Justin DePietro, Carey, 6-0, 180, Soph.

The youngest player on the All-Long Island team made quite the impression as only the fourth sophomore to ever earn a spot on the first team.

DePietro earned the Flatley Award as Nassau’s top defensive player and the Piner Awards as Nassau’s most outstanding linebacker. He had 95 tackles and six sacks for the Long Island Class II champions.

DePietro also added 1,109 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns.

LB — Dillon Bender, Oceanside, 6-2, 185, Sr.

He was a nominee for both the Flatley Award as Nassau’s top defensive player and the Piner Award as Nassau’s top linebacker. He had 45 tackles (two for a loss) and three sacks.

LB — Treyvon Holland, Bellport, 6-1, 245, Sr.

Teams had to account for Holland in the game plan. He was a sideline-to-sideline force with 85 tackles (four for a loss) and two sacks. He was a finalist for both the Burnett Award as Suffolk’s top defensive player and the Collotta Award as Suffolk’s top linebacker.

LB — Dean Schmidt, Chaminade, 6-0, 220, Sr.

He was the leader of a Flyers' defense, which helped a program turnaround from a 1-9 campaign in 2023 to a 7-4 finish in 2024. Schmidt had 102 tackles (12 for a loss), three sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles. He scored two defensive touchdowns and blocked a kick.

DB — Michael Berkery, Garden City, 6-0, 180, Sr.

He won the Thorp Award as a junior and was a finalist again this season. He rushed for 1,529 yards and 29 touchdowns leading the Trojans to an unprecedented fourth consecutive Long Island championship. The three-year varsity player helped lead the Trojans to 36 straight wins.

DB — Kaden Reid, Longwood, 6-0, 170, Jr.

Reid led Long Island with eight interceptions this season, including a pick-6. He totaled 33 tackles and won the Cassese Award as Suffolk’s most outstanding defensive back.

DB — Christian Todaro, Carey, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Todaro was one of Nassau’s best two-way players. He was the MVP of the Long Island Class II title win, a 37-36 triumph over Half Hollow Hills East. He scored four touchdowns and added two two-point conversion runs, including the winner in the fourth quarter in the Long Island championship. He totaled 196 all-purpose yards.

All-Purpose — Tyler Villalta, Massapequa, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Villalta rushed for 1,650 yards and 30 touchdowns on 218 carries — a 7.6 average. He also had 16 receptions for 205 yards and four touchdowns. The Conference I MVP and two-time Thorp award finalist, also was a force on defense.

All-Purpose — Blake Cascadden, Garden City, 6-2, 190, Sr.

He was the top defensive player for a team that allowed just 85 points this season. Cascadden, a Flatley Award finalist, rushed for 450 yards and six touchdowns. He never lost a game in high school, either on varsity (36-0) or junior-varsity (8-0).

COACHES OF THE YEAR

Mike Stanley, Carey

He led the Seahawks to their first perfect season in 10 years and third of his career. They went 12-0 this season and earned the Long Island Class II championship with a 37-36 win over Half Hollow Hills East. Stanley has an 18-year record of 131-53, a .712 winning percentage.

Keith Sachs, Wantagh

He is Long Island’s winningest two-sport coach in baseball and football history. Sachs led Wantagh to its fourth Nassau title and third Long Island crown. Wantagh (11-1) won the Long Island Class IV title with a 29-21 over two-time defending champion Bayport-Blue Point. Sachs has a 32-year record of 213-98, a .685 winning percentage.