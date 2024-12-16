Newsday Swimmer of the Year: Emily Herr, Shoreham-Wading River, Sr.

Emily Herr of Shoreham-Wading River. Credit: Ethan Bissinger

If you follow Long Island swimming, you most likely know of Emily Herr. The Shoreham-Wading River senior has been dominate in the pool since she in seventh grade.

Among her accolades are nine Suffolk titles, Stony Brook pool and personal records and a state championship.

“From the very beginning, I knew she was going to be a very talented swimmer with a very long career ahead of her,” Herr’s club swim coach Mark Anderson said. “It’s been amazing watching her set goals for herself and reach them.”

One of those goals was to become a state champion. She completed that goal at the Webster Aquatic Center in late November after winning the 200 individual medley in two minutes, 3.60 seconds.

Although her time as a high school swimmer has come to an end, her swimming career is far from over. Herr is heading to Villanova in the fall where she will set a whole new list of goals.

“I loved these high school meets,” Herr said. “I’ve been doing this for so long and it’s gone by so fast. But, I’m really excited to go to Villanova and swim there.”

Newsday Diver of the Year: Victoria Wang, Manhasset, Jr.

Victoria Wang of Manhasset. Credit: Lauren Petracca

Even after a full year away, Manhasset’s Victoria Wang’s talent on the 1-meter diving board didn’t fade.

Wang took her sophomore season off to focus on training for the U.S Winter Nationals, but she came back for her junior season just as strong.

She finished first at the Nassau 1-meter diving championships with a score of 563.70 at the Nassau Aquatic Center in early November.

“It feels good to be back,” Wang said after winning the county title. “I really missed competing with this team.”

Just a few weeks later at the state championship in upstate Webster, she placed second.

“Victoria is consistent with all of her dives,” Manhasset coach Matt McGrane said. “From the very first dive, all the way to the last, she keeps her poise.”

She committed to Harvard University in October and will continue her diving career there.

“I’m so excited,” Wang said. “I love the team, I love the campus, it just felt like I belong.”

Lily Gormsen, Sacred Heart, Sr.

Gormsen finished first in the Federation in the 200 freestyle (1:48.64) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.78). She will continue her swimming career at the University of Virginia.

Sarah Larsen, Sacred Heart, Sr.

Larsen finished third in the Federation in the 500 freestyle (4:53.50) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:51.99). Larsen will continue her swimming career at the University of Wisconsin.

Madison Lin, Syosset, Sr.

She finished second in the state in the 200 IM (2:06.07) and fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.42). She placed second in Nassau in the 100 freestyle (52.34) and second in the 200 IM (2:06.54).

Julia Lucca, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Fr.

She was second in the state in the 50 freestyle (23.58) and third in the 100 backstroke (55.84). She was a member of Hauppauge-Smithtown's championship winning 200 freestyle relay (1:35.79) and 200 medley relay (1:45.01) teams.

Sarah Lucca, Hauppauge-Smithtown, Fr.

Lucca won the state title in both the 50 freestyle (23.29) and the 100 butterfly (54.58). She was a member of Hauppauge-Smithtown's championship 200 freestyle relay (1:35.79) and 200 medley relay (1:45.01) teams

Brooke Orner, Longwood, Soph.

She finished seventh in the state in the 50 freestyle (23.86) and 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:05.17). She won the Suffolk title in both the 50 free (24.01) and 500 freestyle (5:10.90).

Natalie Wu, Herricks, Jr.

She placed second in the state in the 100 butterfly (55.72) and 19th in the 50 freestyle (24.72). She won the Nassau title in the 50 freestyle (24.69) and 100 butterfly (56.09).

Vivienne Zangaro, Long Beach, So.

Zangaro won the state tot;e in the 200 freestyle (1:49.54) and the 500 freestyle (4:53.50). She was also a member of Long Beach’s 400 freestyle relay championship team (3.29.89).

Coach of the year: Sean Montalvo, Hauppauge-Smithtown

This was Montalvo’s 10th year coaching the Hauppauge-Smithtown girls swim team, and it was one of the most successful years yet. The team won nine consecutive dual meets, extending their streak to 32. Hauppauge-Smithtown finished first as a team at the state championships with victories from Sarah Lucca and two relays.