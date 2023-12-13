Newsday's All-Long Island girls tennis team 2023

LONG ISLAND PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Nina Wiese, Garden City, Sr.

Wiese combined mental toughness and strategic thinking with power, speed and accuracy to win the state and county championships and help lead the Trojans through a compelling run from a second-tier division to the Nassau large school team championship match. After going 25-0 in singles matches, Garden City coach Crystal Boyd called her “the total package” and “the best player I’ve seen come out of Nassau County.”

SUFFOLK PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Matilda Buchen (Jr.) and Julia Stabile (Sr.), Westhampton

The Hurricanes tandem defended their Suffolk individual doubles title and capped a phenomenal season by capturing the NYSPHSAA individual doubles championship. Stabile and Buchen split time between singles and doubles in team play – each going 9-0 at singles – as Westhampton reached the county title match. Their record together in doubles was 19-0.

SINGLES

Kailin Gochna, North Shore, Sr.

Gochna made a splash in her return to high school tennis after three seasons away. She reached the title match at the Nassau individual championships and closed the season by taking eighth in the state tourney. Her final record was 20-4.

Anya Konopka, Smithtown East, Jr.

The power-hitting Konopka earned her second All-Long Island selection after winning the Suffolk individual singles title. She reached the round of 16 in the state championships. Her final record was 18-1.

Maria Perez, Middle County, Sr.

The speedy baseliner cracks the first team after making the second team a year ago. Perez reached the Suffolk individual singles title match, qualified for the state tournament and made the Sweet 16 there. Her final record was 20-3.

Angel Walia, Herricks, Jr.

A second-teamer a year ago, Walia used her relentless, dogged style of play this season to take third place in the Nassau individual singles championships. She followed that up with an impressive fifth-place finish at the state championships and was 19-5 for the season.

DOUBLES

Kayla Castellano (Sr.) and Angelina Bravo (Fr.), Garden City

Castellano’ relentless consistency and Bravo’s craftiness at the net proved a dynamic combination as they won the Nassau individual doubles title and finished third in the state. They also were cornerstones of the Trojans’ surprising run to the Nassau large school title; Castellano was 17-0 at singles and Bravo, mostly paired with Chelsea Ching, was 16-1 at doubles.

Kylie Person (Sr.) and Meredith Albertelli (Sr.), Sayville

The Golden Flashes duo was 16-2 as a team, took third place in the Suffolk individual championships and reached the Round of 16 at the state championships. When they weren’t paired in team play, Albertelli was 7-0 at singles and Person was 2-0 at singles and 6-1 at doubles.

Emilia Romano (Jr.) and Evie Romano (Fr.), Bayport-Blue Point

The Romano sisters went 12-3 as a team, reaching the Suffolk title match and then taking seventh place at the state championships. They played major roles as the Phantoms won the Suffolk small school championship. In team play, Emilia Romano was 11-1 at singles and 5-0 at doubles and Evie Romano posted a 13-4 mark in doubles.

Andrea Vases (Sr.) and Lina Vases (So.), Manhasset

Though Manhasset struggled in team play, the Vases sisters turned it into a special year when they were teamed for the postseason. They reeled off four straight wins to reach the Nassau final, advanced to the state tournament and rode a pair of gritty comebacks to take fourth place.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Curtis McCalla, St. Anthony’s

McCalla oversaw a dominating season for the Friars as they went 11-1, captured the state Catholic team championship and produced the state Catholic champions in individual singles and individual doubles.