High school basketball, gymnastics roundup

DiMaunte Gardner made a go-ahead, spinning, reverse layup with less than 30 seconds remaining and Damien Scott made a steal on the ensuing possession to seal the Deer Park boys basketball team’s 53-48 win over East Islip in Suffolk League IV on Friday. Gardner had 21 points and Nusanti Delbridge added 18 points off the bench for the Falcons (11-6).

Drew Delargy scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter, including a three-pointer early in the quarter to help coach John McCaffrey earn his 300th win. Delargy also made all four of his free-throw attempts.

After trailing 43-31 late in third quarter, East Islip’s James Mendoza made a three-pointer from the top of the key with 48 seconds left in the fourth to cut the deficit to 50-48. Mendoza scored 10 points and Kenshin Brown scored 13 points for East Islip (12-5).

Bay Shore 74, Connetquot 41: Carter Wilson made the most of Bay Shore’s senior night, posting a triple-double with 14 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds for the Marauders (17-1) in Suffolk II. Kingsley Rogers had 24 points. Carson Turissini had 17 points for Connetquot (3-14).

Commack 62, Sachem North 57: James Pagano had 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Commack (8-9) in Suffolk II. Jake Rush scored 19 points for Sachem North (4-14).

Smithtown West 72, West Islip 46: Michael Cascione had 22 points and seven assists to lead Smithtown West (13-4) to its 13th consecutive playoff appearance. John Giotis added 16 points and eight rebounds and Tim Bannell scored 12 points in the Suffolk IV win. Coach Michael Agostino earned his 200th victory.

Southold 63, Ross 52: Travis Sepenoski scored 18 points and Kyan Olsen had 16 points for Southold (8-9) in Suffolk VIII. Wyatt Yektai had 17 points for Ross (0-13).

New Hyde Park 57, Carey 37: Charles Avallone and Dilpreet Singh scored 16 points apiece for New Hyde Park (9-8) in Nassau League AA-IV. Alex Grant had 10 points. Kelvin Persaud tallied 13 points for Carey (9-9).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Long Beach 60, Great Neck North 57: Brody Schuh had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Long Beach (7-10) in Nassau III. Jamar Burns added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Matt Hayes had 12 points and eight assists. Ben Ijadi had 19 points for Great Neck North (5-12).

East Rockaway 46, Locust Valley 44: Antonio Buzzetta had 10 points for East Rockaway (5-11) in Nassau AB-VIII. Joe Ventura added six points and 12 rebounds. Francesco Allocca had 16 points for Locust Valley (7-10).

Wyandanch 64, Rocky Point 62: Jerimiah Webb had 25 points, 10 assists, six steals and five rebounds for Wyandanch (15-2) in Suffolk V. Josh Presmy added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Casmere Morrow scored 23 points for Rocky Point (9-8).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Islip 58, Smithtown West 52: Courtney Xippolitos converted a three-point play with six minutes left in the fourth quarter to give West Islip a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in Suffolk IV. Xippolitos scored 22 points, including seven in the fourth quarter for the Lions, who lost to the Bulls by 18 points on Jan. 9. Samantha McCormack added 20 points and 15 rebounds for West Islip (9-8).

Alexa Stump (eight points) made two free throws and a three-pointer late in the fourth to extend the lead. Catherine Piccininni had 18 points for Smithtown West (14-3).

St. Dominic 62, Holy Trinity 29: Lily Onorato had 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 steals for St. Dominic (12-3) in NSCHSAA. Brianna Deputy added 14 points and five steals. Emma McDermott had 11 points for Holy Trinity (2-11).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Mepham 42, Calhoun 16: Makayla Daube became Mepham’s all-time leading scorer with her 18-point performance in Nassau AA-II. Daube (1,105 career points) passed Kristen O’Brien, who attended the game. Daube also had 20 rebounds for Mepham (12-4). Sierra Barbosa had eight points and five assists.

Bayport-Blue Point 45, Islip 40: Kelly Graf had 12 points and Nicole Primavera added 10 points for Bayport-Blue Point (7-10) in Suffolk VI. Ava Meyn and Connor Leahy each had seven points. Rylee Moran scored 20 points for Islip (9-8).

GYMNASTICS

Port Washington 158.9, Long Beach 156.65: Angelica Alvez scored an 8.9 on the floor exercise for Port Washington in Nassau I. Morgan Klein added an 8.8 on floor and an 8.65 on beam. Zoey Todd had a 9.0 on floor and Maeve Frunzi added a 9.0 on beam for Long Beach.