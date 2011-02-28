BIG 10: Longwood wrestling stands atop

1. LONGWOOD WRESTLING

The Lions had three wrestlers earn All-state this weekend at the state tournament in the Times Union Center in Albany. Junior Nicky Hall finished fourth at 145 pounds, senior Patrick Jennings was fourth at 160 and freshman Corey Rasheed placed fifth at 112. The Lions finished the season winning 58 straight dual meets.

2. ST. MARY’S BOYS BASKETBALL

The Gaels’ perfect season continued into the CHSAA playoffs as the Gaels beat St. Anthony's, 61-39, to advance to the final tomorrow against Chaminade. Charles McCann scored 18 points and Chavaughn Lewis had 16 for the Gaels.

3. EAST ISLIP BOYS BOWLING

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

East Islip has an undefeated season (14-0), a league title, a division title, an individual tournament title, and now a Suffolk title. Next month the entire East Islip bowling family, boys and girls, will travel to Syracuse in hopes of capping the season with a state crown.

4. EAST ISLIP GIRLS BOWLING

Earned the Suffolk team championship after two disappointing finishes in the county tournament in 2009 and 2010. The Redmen are also favored to win state gold.

5. ST. ANTHONY’S WRESTLING

St. Anthony’s heavyweight Jonathan Desir finished second at the state wrestling championships in Albany. The Friars were fourth in the race for the team title.

6. HALF HOLLOW HILLS BOYS SWIMMING

As their top swimmers and divers await the state championships this weekend at the Nassau Aquatic Center, the Thundercolts finished their fifth straight season undefeated in dual meets, league and county championships. Matt DeBlasio was a double winner and swam on two first place relays on his way to being named outstanding competitor at the Suffolk finals. Ryan Savit won the diving finals with a 479.65.

7. ST. ANTHONY’ S GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Friars capped an undefeated season in CHSAA play with a 52-27 win over Kellenberg. Kerrin Maurer scored 10 points and Lauren Williams and Chastity Taylor each added nine for the Friars, who are the top seed in the CHSAA playoffs and get a bye to the semifinals.

8. WARD MELVILLE GIRLS FENCING

Ward Melville won the Suffolk title for the 10th straight undefeated season. Laura Barger and Alexa Rohan each went 3-0 in sabre to lead Ward Melville (15-0) over great Neck South to their 10th straight Long Island title.

9. WARD MELVILLE BOYS FENCING

Ward Melville won the Suffolk title for the fifth straight undefeated season. The Patriots beat Oyster Bay for the Long Island Championship as Scott Vaeth went 3-0 in sabre. It was the fifth straight Long Island crown.

10. LONG BEACH ICE HOCKEY

In its first year in the Suffolk league, Long Beach emerged as a champion defeating Connetquot/Sayville, 7-3 and 4-2, in the finals. Goalie Harris Pittinsky was named MVP. This is Long Beach's first title since 2008 when it was in the Nassau league.

On the outside looking in; St. John the Baptist girls basketball, Long Island Lutheran boys basketball, Baldwin boys basketball, Plainview JFK girls gymnastics, Holy Trinity girls basketball, Glenn wrestling.

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. St. Mary’s (23-0)

2. L.I. Lutheran (19-4)

3. Harborfields (16-2)

4. Half Hollow Hills West (15-4)

5. Baldwin (16-3)

6. Longwood (18-2)

7. Holy Trinity (13-10)

8. Chaminade (17-5)

9. Amityville (16-2)

10. West Babylon (17-3)

DUAL MEET

1. Longwood (11-0)

2. St. Anthony’s (15-1)

3. Glenn (20-2)

4. Brentwood (26-3)

5. Massapequa (19-2)

6. Wantagh (21-3)

7. Hauppauge (22-3)

8. Long Beach (15-5)

9. Connetquot (15-2)

10. Huntington (10-2)

WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

1. Longwood

2. St. Anthony’s

3. Wantagh

4. John Glenn

5. Huntington

6. Long Beach

7. Hauppauge

8. Massapequa

9. Connetquot

10. MacArthur

BOYS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (15-0)

2. Oyster Bay (13-2)

3. Great Neck South (14-1)

4. Commack (10-4)

5. Wheatley (9-5)

GIRLS FENCING

1. Ward Melville (15-0)

2. Great Neck South (15-2)

3. Garden City (9-4)

4. Half Hollow Hills (10-2)

5. Huntington (11-4)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. St. Anthony's (22-2)

2. St. John the Baptist (18-5)

3. Long Island Lutheran (19-5)

4. Holy Trinity (17-7)

5. Baldwin (17-1)

6. North Babylon (20-0)

7. Sachem East (17-3)

8. Center Moriches (17-2)

9. Farmingdale (17-1)

10. Deer Park (18-2)

BOYS BOWLING

1. East Islip (14-0)

2. Sewanhaka District (11-1)

3. Holy Trinity (11-1)

4. Middle Country (7-1)

5. Sachem East (9-3)

GIRLS BOWLING

1. East Islip (18-0)

2. Middle Country (15-2)

3. Division (13-0)

4. Patchogue-Medford (11-5)

5. Sewanhaka District (12-1)

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Half Hollow Hills (9-0)

2. St. Anthony’s (7-1)

3. Great Neck South (9-0)

4. Sayville-Bayport/Blue Point (9-1)

5. Bellmore-Merrick (7-2)

ICE HOCKEY

1. Long Beach (22-2)

2. St. Anthony’s (16-4)

3. Massapequa (21-2)

4. Bellmore-Merrick (19-4)

5. Connetquot/Sayville (17-7)

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

1. Plainview JFK (9-0)

2. Bethpage (8-2)

3. Massapequa (8-1)

4. Oceanside (7-3)

5. Sewanhaka District (6-3)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

1. Uniondale

2. Longwood

3. Half Hollow Hills West

4. Chaminade

5. St.Anthony’s

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

1. Garden City

2. Bay Shore

3. St. Anthony's

4. Northport

5. Kellenberg

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Joe Kavanagh, Wantagh, wrestling: Senior earned the 189-pound wrestling title at the Times Union Center in Albany.

Chelsea Williams, Copiague, girls basketball: She had 26 points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead No. 8 Copiague over top-seeded Northport, 53-47, in a Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal. Williams hit a driving layup to give the Eagles a 49-48 lead with 2:22 left.

Nigel McNeil, Huntington, wrestling: Senior won his second straight wrestling championship in Albany. He captured the 119-pound title.

Warren Bosch, Kings Park, wrestling: Senior heavyweight won the 215-pound crown at the state tournament in Albany. Bosch was an undersized heavyweight and used his athleticism and aggressive style to win.

Kelly Vassallo, Cold Spring Harbor, girls basketball: She scored 13 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to lead No. 2 Cold Spring Harbor to a 38-36 win over No. 1 Carle Place in the Nassau Class B finals.

Tamara Simpson, North Babylon, girls basketball: The freshman had 18 points, 10 rebounds, and a career-high 13 steals in a 62-36 win over Hauppauge in a Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal.

Andrea Desvignes, Deer Park, girls basketball: She had 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 45-37 win over Whitman in a Suffolk Class AA quarterfinal.

