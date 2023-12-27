Newsday's top 25 boys bowlers for the 2023-24 winter season

Newsday’s annual look at the top boys bowlers on Long Island for the 2023-24 winter season, listed in alphabetical order.

Anthony Bocchino, Commack, Jr.

Bocchino was one of five Long Island bowlers to have a perfect game last season. He averaged 214.19 through 41 games as a sophomore.

Bradyn Brogan, Comsewogue, Jr.

He bowled a 300 game last season and had a high series of 740. Brogan finished the season with a 212.41 average.

Andrew Ceraulo, Seaford, So.

Ceraulo was a part of the Seaford squad that placed seventh at the state tournament in Syracuse. He’s averaging 213.79 across 19 games this season, the second highest average in Nassau.

Gavin Connell, Islip, So.

Connell shined as a freshman, finishing with a high score of 278 and averaging 216.561, which was good for ninth in Suffolk.

Michael Darby, Sachem, Jr.

Darby put together a solid sophomore campaign, averaging 212.3 across 42 games.

Joseph Dolezal, Wheatley, Sr.

Dolezal finished 20th at the state championship with 1,259 pins. He finished his junior year with a 214.61 average. He’s averaging 234.22 across 18 games this season, the best in Nassau.

Nicholas Ferrera, West Islip, Sr.

Ferrera has already bowled a perfect game this year. He also holds a high series of 760.

Dominic Forte, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Forte returns for his senior season after holding a 199 average across the CHSAA.

Alexander Greaves, Half Hollow Hills, Jr.

Greaves was so close to bowling a perfect game last year, peaking at 297. He had Suffolk’s 10th highest average (215.95) and had the county’s highest series of the season at 794.

Jeremy Holcomb, Smithtown, Jr.

Holcomb was excellent as a sophomore, reaching a 287 high score and 754 high series. His 213.7 average was the 13th best in Suffolk last year.

Joshua Holcomb, Smithtown, Sr.

The elder Holcomb brother had the third highest series in Suffolk last year with a 772.

Peyton Hughes, Sewanhaka District, Fr.

Hughes is off to a strong start. Through 16 games, he’s averaging 207.19, fourth best in Nassau.

Luke Jovans, Commack, Fr.

Jovans has been impressive to start the season. The freshman bowled two perfect games, back to back, in his second and third games on Nov. 21.

Sean Kaim, Hicksville, Sr.

Kaim was a member of the Nassau composite team that competed in the state tournament last year.

Top row, from left: Jeremy Holcomb of Smithtown, Peyton Hughes of Sewanhaka District, Joshua Holcomb of Smithtown. Middle row, from left: Jayden Lobasso of Bay Shore, Anthony Manetta of Comsewogue, Brenden Muller of East Islip. Bottom row, from left: Brandon Nanoo of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Matthew Sundberg of East Islip, Nick Vuono of North Babylon.

Jayden Lobasso, Bay Shore, Sr.

Last year’s Newsday Bowler of the Year returns for his senior season. He led all of Long Island with a 233.71 average, nearly five points higher than the second best.

Anthony Manetta, Comsewogue, Sr.

Manetta took a big leap in average from sophomore to junior year, earning him a spot on the Newsday All-Long Island team. He finished 14th in the boys composite division at the state championship. His 222.28 average ranked fourth across Long Island.

Anthony Merrow, East Meadow, Sr.

Merrow tied for ninth individually with 1,294 pins knocked down for the Nassau boys composite division team at the state championship.

Brenden Muller, East Islip, So.

Muller finished with a 217.71 average as a freshman, good for eighth in Suffolk.

Brandon Nanoo, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Sr.

The top Nassau boys bowler finished last season with an average of 220.43 through 35 games. He finished tied for ninth in the boys composite division at the state championship.

Vinny Petrillo, Deer Park, Sr.

Petrillo is one of few players with a 300 game this season. He’s averaging 229.55 through 12 games.

Christopher Rinaldi, Whitman, Jr.

Rinaldi has tallied an average of 213.33 this season through 18 games. It’s a big jump from his 206.5 average last season.

Matthew Sundberg, East Islip, So.

Sundberg averaged a 227.95 last season. He finished with a high series of 754, which was tied for sixth in Suffolk.

Daniel Tufano, Chaminade, Sr.

Tufano helped lead Chaminade to the CHSAA team championship just before placing second at the individual state championship where he averaged 221.6 pins.

Corey Volper, Longwood, Sr.

The senior is off to a strong start to his season, bowling a 300 game and averaging 237.83 - the best mark on Long Island through 12 games.

Nick Vuono, North Babylon, Fr.

Vuono has had a historic start to his freshman season. He bowled a 278, 300 and 289 for a 867 series, which broke the New York state record of 856, set by by East Islip’s John Knieriemen in 2009. Vuono also tied the national record held by Charles Hunt in 2022-23 and John Delp III in 1990.