Newsday's top 25 girls bowlers for the 2023-24 winter season

Newsday’s annual look at the top girls bowlers on Long Island for the 2023-24 winter season, listed in alphabetical order.

Brooke Andresen, East Islip, Soph.

Andresen's 202.16 average was sixth-best in Suffolk last season. The sophomore's 730 high series ranked fifth in the county.

Cira Arcangel, Sachem, Sr.

A two-time All-Long Island team member, Arcangel's 220.91 average was second best on Long Island last season.

Holland Boder, MacArthur, Soph.

Boder’s rolled a 1,034 series in the Nassau individual championship and earned a spot on the Nassau All-Star team at the state championship last season.

Kailyn Bloch, East Islip, Sr.

Bloch’s 220.69 average was the third highest on Long Island and her 740 high series was the fourth-best in Suffolk this past season.

Top row, from left: Brooke Andresen of East Islip, Cira Arcangel of Sachem and Kailyn Bloch of East Islip. Middle row, from left: Kerri Callahan of Kellenberg, Ava Caruso of Seaford and Dakota Collins of East Islip. Bottom row, from left: Ani DIlan of Central Islip, Elizabeth Gallant of St. Anthony's and Mikayla James of Longwood.

Kerri Callahan, Kellenberg, Soph.

Callahan won the CHSAA individual title with a 710 series a season ago, becoming the first girls bowler to reach the 700 mark in the CHSAA.

Ava Caruso, Seaford, Jr.

Caruso’s 175.25 average was sixth-best in Nassau a season ago and helped Seaford win its second straight Division II championship.

Dakota Collins, East Islip, Jr.

Collins’ 218.66 average ranked fourth-best in Suffolk last season. The junior took home first alongside Bloch in the Suffolk A Divison doubles a season ago.

Ani Dilan, Central Islip, Sr.

Dilan had a 174.86 average and finished second alongside Leighanna Tolan in the Suffolk A Division doubles last season.

Trishna Desai, Smithtown, Fr.

Desai’s 194.742 average was ninth-best in Suffolk a season ago.

Johanna Finck, Plainedge, Soph.

Finck rolled a 930 in the Nassau individual championship and earned a spot on the Nassau All-Star team.

Elizabeth Gallant, St. Anthony's, Sr.

Gallant's 154 average was second highest in the CHSAA a season ago.

Mikayla James, Longwood, Sr.

James 190.25 average was ranked 15th in Suffolk a season ago.

Ilana Kaplan, Commack, Sr.

Kaplan held the 13th-highest average in Suffolk a season ago with a 191.83.

Alex Martinez, St. John the Baptist, Jr.

Martinez's 158 average was the best in the CHSAA last season and helped lead the Cougars to their first league title since 2012.

Ava Mazella, Longwood, Jr.

Mazella’s 194.82 average was the eighth-best mark in Suffolk a season ago.

Emily Miccio, North Babylon, Sr.

Miccio’s 177.46 average last season was a 35 pin improvement from the prior season.

Amanda Morris, East Meadow, Jr.

Morris held the top average in Nassau a season ago with a mark of 210.44.

Clockwise, from left: Ava Mazulla of Longwood, Amanda Morris of East Meadow, Kelsey Morrison of Mineola, Jolie Penney of Longwood, Megan Reder of Seaford and Michaela Palumbo of Mineola.

Kelsey Morrison, Mineola, Sr.

Morrison will look to improve on a 168.81 average from last season and help Mineola win a third consecutive Nassau Division I title.

Michaela Palumbo, Mineola, Sr.

Palumbo’s 192.56 average helped lead Mineola to a second straight Nassau Division I title.

Jolie Penney, Longwood, Jr.

Penney had a 190 average last season and will look to improve on that mark as Longwood seeks a third consecutive county title.

Isabella Quaranta, Sachem, Sr.

Quaranta’s 174.96 average last year was an increase of 32 pins from the previous season.

Megan Reder, Seaford, Jr.

Reder’s 175.60 average was the seventh-best mark in Nassau last season.

Leighanna Tolan, Central Islip, Sr.

Newsday's reigning Bowler of the Year had a 224.65 average, three pins higher than the next closest on Long Island

Kyra Walter, West Babylon, Sr.

Walter had the 11th highest average at 192.33 and the eighth-best high series with a 705 in Suffolk last season.

Morgan Winchell, Sewanhaka, Soph.

Winchell rolled a 1,194 series to win the Nassau individual championship last season.