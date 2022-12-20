Top 25 boys bowlers for the 2022-23 season

Newsday's annual look at the top boys bowlers across Long Island's high schools this winter, listed in alphabetical order. (This season's statistics are through Dec. 18.)

Jack Baranek, East Islip, Sr.

Baranek currently leads Suffolk with 18 match points. He has a 218 average, a high game of 268 and a high series of 697 through 18 games.

Anthony Bocchino, Commack, Soph.

Bocchino has a 218 average through 11 games. He has a high game of 248 and a high series of 673.

Christopher D'Amelia, West Babylon, Sr.

He has a 212 average through 21 games this season. D’Amelia has a high game of 267 and a high series of 711.

Jermaine Daniels, Bay Shore, Sr.

The senior ranks third in Suffolk with a 228 average through 12 games with a high game of 277 and a high series of 725.

Richard Deem, Kellenberg, Jr.

He took third place at the CHSAA individual championship last year with a 245 in Game 2 of a 644 series.

Joseph Dolezal, Wheatley, Jr.

The junior currently ranks second in Nassau with a 214 average. He has a high game of 248 and a high series of 694 through 18 games.

Jason Donovan, Seaford, Sr.

Donovan rolled a 258 in Game 1 of a six-game 1,361 series to lead Seaford to the Nassau Division II title last season. He owns a 208 average through 21 games this season with a high game of 247 and a series high of 686.

Clockwise, from top left: Jack Baranek of East Islip, Jason Donovan of Seaford, Dominic Forte of St. Anthony's, Matthew Grimaldi of Sachem, Billy Grotheer of Mineola.

Dominic Forte, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Forte led St. Anthony’s to its first team title since 1994 with a 567 series in the CHSAA final against Chaminade last season.

Alexander Greaves, Half Hollow Hills, Soph.

Greaves has a 227 average through 15 games this season. He bowled a 297 in Game 1 of a 746 series in the season opener against West Babylon on Nov. 22.

Matthew Grimaldi, Sachem, Sr.

A returning Newsday All-Long Island selection, Grimaldi led Sachem to a second-place finish at the county championship. He currently leads Suffolk with a 235 average through 18 games and has a high game of 299 and four series of 700 or better.

Billy Grotheer, Mineola, Sr.

Grotheer averaged a 209 and placed fourth in the Nassau individual championships with a 1,293 as a junior. He has a 204 average and a high series of 754 through 21 games this season.

Jeremy Holcomb, Smithtown, Soph.

After helping Smithtown to a Suffolk title last year, Holcomb has a 211 average through 18 games. He rolled a 287 in Game 3 of a 704 series against Hauppauge on Dec. 1.

Aidan Kolbe, Northport, Sr.

Kolbe rolled a 300 in Game 2 of a 743 series against East Islip on Nov. 30. He has a 216 average through 20 games.

Daniel Kwak, Jericho, Sr.

Kwak has a game high of 264 and a series high of 679 through the first 15 games of his senior season.

Jake Lau, Herricks, Soph.

Lau owns a 210 average in 21 games, including a 247 in Game 2 of a 691 series against Great Neck South on Dec. 1.

Nicholas Lesica, Island Trees, Soph.

Lesica rolled a 289 in Game 1 of a 721 series against Division on Nov. 30.

Memphis Ling, Kellenberg, Sr.

Ling rolled a 279 in Game 1 of a 662 series to capture the CHSAA individual title last season. He’s averaging a 214 to start this season.

Jayden Lobasso, Bay Shore, Jr.

He rolled a 268 in Game 3 of a 698 series against Bayport-Blue Point on Dec. 1. Lobasso has a 226 average through 12 games.

Brenden Muller, East Islip, Fr.

Muller has a 216 average through 18 games of his freshman season, with a high game of 259 and a high series of 720.

Brandon Nanoo, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK, Jr.

Nanoo currently leads Nassau with a 226 average through 18 games. He rolled a 299 in Game 2 of a 737 series against Massapequa on Dec. 8.

Clockwise, from top left: Jeremy Holcomb of Smithtown, Memphis Ling of Kellenberg, Ben Nordstrom of Longwood, Brenden Muller of East Islip.

Ben Nordstrom, Longwood, Sr.

Nordstrom rolled a 278 in Game 3 of a 783 series against Southold/Greenport on Dec. 8. He is currently second in Suffolk with a 228 average through his first 18 games.

Viny Petrillo, Deer Park, Jr.

He ranks eighth in Suffolk with a 218 average through 18 games. Petrillo has a high game of 278 and a high series of 726.

Dominick Rossi, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Rossi took second place at the CHSAA individual championships last season with a 647 series and helped St. Anthony’s to a team title.

From left: Dominick Rossi of St. Anthony's, Derrick Silva of Sewanhaka, Matthew Sundberg of East Islip.

Derrick Silva, Sewanhaka, Soph.

Silva rolled a 236 in game six of a 1,245 series to help Sewanhaka to the Nassau Division I title last season. Through 14 games this season, he has a high game of 247 and a high series of 668.

Matthew Sundberg, East Islip, Fr.

Sundberg bowled a 300 at the state championship to earn Newsday All-Long Island honors as an eighth-grader. He has a 228 average through 18 games with a high game of 279 and a high series of 725 this season.