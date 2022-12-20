Top 25 girls bowlers for the 2022-23 season

Newsday's annual look at the top girls bowlers across Long Island's high schools this winter, listed in alphabetical order. (Statistics referencing this season are through Dec. 18.)

Brooke Andresen, East Islip, Fr.

Andresen maintained a 194.46 average and rolled a 278 high game as an eighth-grader last season.

Cira Arcangel, Sachem, Jr.

Arcangel is the reigning Newsday Girls Bowler of the Year after holding the top average (220.17) on Long Island.

Kailyn Bloch, East Islip, Jr.

Bloch maintained a 217.03 average a season ago, good for the third highest rank on Long Island. Her 716 high series was tied for fifth in Suffolk.

From left: Cira Arcangel of Sachem, Kailyn Bloch of East Islip, Jess Bunse of Patchogue-Medford.

Jess Bunse, Patchogue-Medford, Sr.

Bunse rolled to a 189.11 average a season ago, including a 246 high game.

Kerri Callahan, Kellenberg, Fr.

Callahan is a standout freshman for a Firebirds team with the talent to come out on top in the CHSAA.

Julianna Caridi, West Babylon, Sr.

Caridi had a 201.8 average a season ago. This season, she holds the fourth highest average in Suffolk with a 210.26.

Ava Caruso, Seaford, Soph.

She rolled a 928 series to help Seaford win the Nassau Division II title a season ago. Caruso holds a 175.90 average so far this season.

Dakota Collins, East Islip, Soph.

Collins’ 207.07 average ranked sixth in Suffolk last season. She rolled a 259 for the Suffolk all-star team in game 3 at the state championship.

Olivia Colon, St. Dominic, Jr.

Colon bowled a 182 in game 3 against St. John the Baptist in the CHSAA semifinals a season ago.

Erica DeJesus, Division, Sr.

The Division captain ranks fifth in Nassau so far this season with a 179 average, and her 647 high series ranks third.

Trishna Desai, Smithtown, Eighth Grade

With a 190.26 average so far this season, Desai has improved by 25 pins from a year ago.

Emma Dolan, Kellenberg, Soph.

Dolan anchors a Kellenberg team seeking its sixth CHSAA title in the last seven seasons.

Clockwise, from top left: Ava Caruso of Seaford, Cassandra Edwards of Longwood, Elizabeth Gallant of St. Anthony's, Amanda Morris of East Meadow.

Cassandra Edwards, Longwood, Sr.

Edwards bowled a 245 in game 4 as Longwood took the Suffolk team championship last season. Her 190.81 average is currently ninth in Suffolk.

Elizabeth Gallant, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Gallant rolled a 180 in game 2 and a 183 in game 3 of a 493 series in St. Anthony’s CHSAA championship victory.

Amanda Morris, East Meadow, So.

Morris, the defending Nassau individual champion, currently holds the top average in Nassau at 212.05.

Clockwise, from top left: Kelsey Morrison of Mineola, Michaela Palumbo of Mineola, Megan Reder of Seaford, Emily Wong of Herricks, Morgan Winchell of Sewanhaka, Leighanna Tolan of Central Islip.

Kelsey Morrison, Mineola, Jr.

Morrison’s 170.72 average ranks eighth in Nassau so far this season. She had a 1,024 series over six games in the Nassau Division I championship last season.

Michaela Palumbo, Mineola, Jr.

Palumbo paced the Nassau I Division champions as she held a 203.14 average a season ago, the second highest in Nassau.

Megan Reder, Seaford, Soph.

Reder currently holds a 175.60 average and will look to help Seaford repeat as Nassau Division II champions.

Kiyoshi Schembri, Middle Country, Jr.

Schembri’s 185.88 average ranks 11th in Suffolk. So far this season, she has raised her average by 60 pins from a season ago.

Samantha Slocum, Longwood, Sr.

Slocum rolled a 268 in game 6 of the Suffolk team championship and holds a 179 average this season.

Leighanna Tolan, Central Islip, Jr.

Tolan’s 219.31 average was the second highest on Long Island. Her 270 high game ranked seventh in Suffolk.

Brianna Tringali, Commack, Sr.

Tringali had a 191.75 average, a 258 high game and a 664 high series a season ago.

Kyra Walter, West Babylon, Jr.

Walter finished last season with a 194.58 average and a high game of 290.

Morgan Winchell, Sewanhaka, Fr.

Winchell’s 189.89 average ranks second in Nassau. She has had a 242 high game and a 663 high series.

Emily Wong, Herricks, Sr.

Wong’s 246 high game currently ranks second in Nassau. She holds a 179.81 average this season, fourth best in Nassau.