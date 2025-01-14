Newsday's Top 20 boys bowlers for 2024-25 winter season

Newsday's annual look at the top Long Island high school boys bowlers for the 2024-25 winter season. All stats are through Jan. 12, unless otherwise noted. List is in alphabetical order.

Jameson Barry, Clarke, Jr.

Barry was a member of the Nassau All-Star team last season and currently holds a 215.59 average.

Andrew Ceraulo, Seaford, Jr.

Ceraulo has a 212.70 average and won the Nassau individual tournament last season.

Gavin Connell, Islip, Jr.

Connell has a 216.52 average, 754 high series and a 269 high game.

Angelo Dungca, East Meadow, 8th

Dungca’s has a 216.31 average, a 741 high series and a 299 high game.

Alex Fiorillo, Chaminade, Sr.

Fiorillo’s 191 average was sixth best in the CHSAA last season.

Alexander Greaves, Half Hollow Hills, Sr.

Greaves 236.633 average and 803 high game each rank first on Long Island.

Jeremy Holcomb, Smithtown, Sr.

Holcomb has a 220.19 average, 742 high series and has rolled a perfect game.

Aidan Jacino, Smithtown, Sr.

Jacino has a 216.53 average, 745 high series and a 269 high game.

Andrew Jacobsen, East Islip, Sr.

Jacobsen has a 219.70 average, 744 high series and a 269 high game.

Luke Jovans, Commack, Soph.

Jovans’ 229.88 average ranks third in Suffolk. The sophomore’s 755 high series ranks fourth.

Vinny Juliano, Clarke, Soph.

Juliano has a 213.96 average,a 715 high series and a 256 high game.

Lucas Lam, Bellmore-Merrick, Soph.

Lam’s 232.23 average is the best in Nassau and the second best on Long Island.

(Clockwise from left) Lucas Lam of Bellmore-Merrick, Andrew Jacobsen of East Islip, and Liam Sushko of Sewanhaka.

Jake Lau, Herricks, Sr.

Lau has a 218.04 average, 266 high game and a 694 high series.

Sean McNally, Harborfields, Sr.

McNally’s 222.63 average is fourth best in Suffolk. The senior rolled a 277 high game and 725 high series.

Brenden Muller, East Islip, Jr.

Muller has a 218.67 average, 703 high series and a 268 high game.

Christopher Rinaldi, Whitman, Sr.

Rinaldi has rolled a perfect game and the senior’s 230.04 average and 781 high game both rank second in Suffolk.

Andrew Schaefer, Commack, Jr.

Schaefer has a 217.04 average, 750 high series and has rolled a perfect game.

Chris Smith, Connetquot, Soph.

Smith has a 219.78 average, a 704 high series and a 266 high game.

Liam Sushko, Sewanhaka, Sr.

Sushko’s 220.27 average is second best in Nassau and fifth best on Long Island. The senior rolled a perfect game at the state championship last season.

Gavin Wlodarczyk, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Wlodarczyk had a 184 average for the CHSAA champions last season.