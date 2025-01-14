Newsday's Top 20 girls bowlers for the 2024-25 winter season

Newsday's annual look at the top Long Island high school girls bowlers for the 2024-25 winter season. All stats are through Jan. 12, unless otherwise noted. List is in alphabetical order.

Brooke Andresen, East Islip, Jr.

Andresen rolled two perfect games a season ago and holds the second best average on Long Island with a 211.50

Holland Boder, MacArthur, Jr.

Boder ended last season as a member of the Nassau All-Star team for the second consecutive year and holds a 184.18 average.

Abby Buenaventura, MacArthur, Jr.

Buenaventura’s 200.18 average is the second-best in Nassau and fifth best on Long Island.

Kerri Callahan, Kellenberg, Jr.

Callahan won the league’s individual championship a season ago and holds the CHSAA’s top average with a 168.10.

Ava Caruso, Seaford, Sr.

Caruso has a 179.69 average and rolled a 206 high game at the state championship last season.

Dakota Collins, East Islip, Sr.

Collins' 211.56 average is the best mark on Long Island and the senior’s 695 high series is fourth-best in Suffolk.

Meghan Delfox, Rocky Point, Sr.

Delfox has a 182.14 average, 592 high series and 241 high game for the Rocky Point boys team.

Trishna Desai, Smithtown, Soph.

Desai was a Suffolk All-Star last season and holds the sixth-best average in Suffolk with a 200.04.

Kaylee Dwyer, Longwood, Soph.

Dwyer's 201.09 average is tied for fourth-best in Suffolk and her 714 high series ranks third.

Izzy Grillo, Comsewogue, Soph.

Grillo has a 192.34 average and her 740 high series ranks first in Suffolk.

Meeya Leaderman, East Islip, Soph.

Leaderman rounds out a strong trio for defending county champion East Islip. Her 208.50 average is third-best in Suffolk.

Alex Martinez, St. John the Baptist, Sr.

Martinez’s 152.9 average is second-best in the CHSAA. She won the inaugural CHSAA state individual championship last season.

Alyssa Mattel, West Babylon, Sr.

Mattel has a 185.19 average, 630 high series and a 227 high game.

Ava Mazzella, Longwood, Sr.

Mazzella holds a 201.09 average, 667 high series and a 258 high game.

Amanda Morris, East Meadow, Sr.

Morris’ 210.33 average is the best in Nassau and the third-best on Long Island.

Jolie Penney, Longwood, Sr.

Penney has a 190.19 average, 688 high series and a 248 high game.

(Clockwise from top left) Amanda Morris of East Meadow, Morgan Winchell of Sewanhaka, Alex Martinez of St. John the Baptist, Megan Reder of Seaford and Jolie Penney of Longwood.

Sabrina Quaranta, Sachem, Soph.

Quaranta has a 184.48 average, 632 high series and 226 high game.

Megan Reder, Seaford, Sr.

Reder has a 191.81 average for a Seaford team looking to win its fourth straight Nassau Division II title.

Mia Santiago, St. John the Baptist, Jr.

Santiago’s 151.40 average is third-best in the CHSAA.

Morgan Winchell, Sewanhaka, Jr.

Winchell won a second straight Nassau individual title last season and holds a 192.13 average.