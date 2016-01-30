Alex Sorensen does it all for South Side

If this was an audition for Alex Sorensen, the 6-3 senior is going to get the part.

With Dominican College basketball coach Joe Clinton sitting in the bleachers at Roslyn Friday night, Sorenson registered a triple-double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead South Side to a breezy 82-48 victory over Roslyn in Nassau A-II.

“We play Alex at four different positions,” South Side coach Jerry D’Angelo said. “We start him at small forward, then — depending on the matchup — he’ll play power forward, shooting guard and point guard. We didn’t need him to play point guard tonight.”

That’s because South Side didn’t really need to run its offense; it just had to run the floor. And with Sorensen cleaning the glass and heaving accurate outlet passes to a streaking Brandon Grayson (25 points, including 17 in the third quarter), the Cyclones had little trouble raising their league record to 11-0.

The Bulldogs fell to 8-2, but senior guard Keandre Augustine provided a nice moment for the crowd when he sank a free throw in the third quarter for the 1,000th point of his career. The game was stopped briefly and he posed for a photo at midcourt with his mother. Augustine finished with 17 points, but the night belonged to the South Side southpaw.

“He’s our team leader. He’s the leading scorer, leading rebounder and the leader in assists,” D’Angelo said. “He’s the complete player.”

That’s why Division II Dominican might be poised to offer Sorensen a scholarship next week. Pace and Southern New Hampshire also have been recruiting him.

College coaches like his versatility. He can shoot from long range (he hit two three-pointers Friday night), has superb passing skills, is strong going to the basket and is a master of the “and-one.”

“My coaches are always telling me to go into the defender and draw contact,” said Sorensen, who went 10-for-12 at the free-throw line and is averaging nearly 24 points per game. “But I know I’ll be a ‘two’ in college. I can go out and shoot it.”

On Friday night, he also was able to play quarterback for Grayson, who got behind the Roslyn defense for numerous breakaway layups.

“Brandon’s a smart player. He saw they weren’t dropping back on defense,” Sorensen said. “I just hit him with the outlet pass. That’s how we score most of our points. We’ll always look to push in transition, and I’m always looking for the extra pass.”

Now colleges are looking for him.