Athlete of the week is Hills West’s Sledge

The feat Scored

33 points for Hills West in the state Class AA final. Although the Colts lost, 71-53, to Albany Christian Brothers Academy, it was the team's first trip to Glens Falls. Sledge had 25 points in the second half, all of West's 10 points in the third quarter and claimed every three-point shot for the team. The quote "This was the first time we were down by more than eight points in the season," he said. "I knew that it was crunchtime, my teammates fouled out and I had to step it up, get my steps down and score."

Fundamentals

Finding his strength in attacking the basket, Sledge recognizes the importance of learning to run a team, being your coaches' assistant and having good court sense. He has played basketball since the age of eight and would like to work on his perimeter shooting.

What's next

Sledge will be playing on an AAU team in the summer and looks forward to returning to Hills West. The team will be losing only two starters and hopes to have another strong season.

The lightning round

What is your career highlight?

Transferring to Hills West. "There is a good support system here, it is like a community," he said.

Favorite video game?

Call of Duty.

Favorite TV show?

"Family Guy."

Favorite movie?

"The Blind Side."

What's on your iPod?

Lil Wayne and Gucci Mane.

Favorite food?

Spaghetti.

Favorite holiday?

Thanksgiving.

Favorite vacation spot?

"I love home."

Favorite pro-athlete?

Alan Iverson.