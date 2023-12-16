Christian Smiley's all-around strong game lifts Bay Shore boys basketball over Northport

Christian Smiley is new to Bay Shore boys basketball, but the 6-6 senior forward has already proven he can be the Marauders’ go-to option.

Smiley’s emphatic dunk with 2:08 left in the second quarter gave Bay Shore a spark and a one-point lead, which it did not relinquish for the rest of the game.

Smiley, an Amityville transfer and two-time Newsday top 100 selection, finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals. His all-around night led host Bay Shore to a 54-33 win in a Suffolk II game against Northport Friday.

“He’s a good basketball player,” Bay Shore coach Ken Parham said. “He’s smart, he has a good IQ, he understands how to play, and he’s not an easy guard … So what he does on a nightly basis, and in practice every day, is very important to what we want to do.”

Bay Shore improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in Suffolk II, winning its games by an average margin of 24 points.

Smiley was the ultimate triple threat against the Tigers, flashing to the foul line and drawing the attention of defenders. He had no problem stepping in and knocking down mid-range jumpers, driving to the hoop or creating opportunities for his teammates at the rim or on the perimeter.

“Yeah, I like to be versatile,” Smiley said. “I don’t like to push myself for one thing, there’s other aspects I can show.”

Bay Shore led 21-19 at halftime and the momentum it gathered at the end of the second quarter carried over to the second half. The Marauders outscored the Tigers 12-3 in the third quarter, allowing just one made field goal.

“They’re not easy to guard,” Parham said. “They do a great job, Coach [Andrew D'Eloia] does a great job of coaching the offense with them, and we just tried to dig in and play a little harder and try to get a couple of stops.”

Northport (1-2, 1-1) had a 4:03 scoring drought in the third quarter, and it trailed 33-22 at the end of three. Guard/forward Will Meyer led Northport with 10 points.

“I’m really proud of our guys for how we battled and competed,” D'Eloia said. “We executed our game plan to a tee, and we gave ourselves a chance to stay with them.”

Bay Shore guard Carter Wilson scored eight of his 12 points in the second half and added four assists. The Marauders are still jelling with multiple newcomers – including Smiley, Wilson and Tashawn Bumpers – but have done enough to remain unblemished early.