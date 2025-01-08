Bay Shore is shooting high again after falling one step short of claiming the ultimate crown — the state’s Class AAA championship.

“Always shooting for the stars,” senior point guard Carter Wilson said. “If you’re not shooting for the stars, you’re just going to short yourself. So why not go big or go home?

“We’re a completely different team. It’s not going to just be so easy as it came last year. But [it’s] listening to coach [Ken Parham], trusting each other, trying to find each other and just playing for each other. Just like a brotherhood. That’s what makes Bay Shore basketball. It’s like a family.”

The family was especially in championship form in the second quarter Tuesday on its home floor against Sachem East. The Marauders scored 19 points and allowed none en route to a 67-38 Suffolk II victory.

“Most of our offense comes from defense, because once we get out in transition, we’re a very hard team to beat …” Wilson said after scoring a team-high 17. “[We were] getting out on transition, making our layups, making the right plays, playing for each other, just listening to Coach.”

The defending county and Long Island champs are 9-1.

“I think we’ve been up a little bit, we’ve been down a little bit and kind of in the middle a little bit,” Parham said. “So we just have to try to get a little more consistent so we can stay at a pretty good level.”

Two reserves from last season have taken a step forward as starters. Kingsley Rogers scored 15 points in this win. The 6-4 sophomore guard is averaging 13.4. Corey Faines added 11 points. The 6-2 junior guard is averaging 17.6.

“I feel like we’re playing really good,” Rogers said.

Rogers saw a lot of Sachem East standout A.J. Vurchio. The senior guard came in averaging 26.9 points and was held to 14.

“It was a good challenge,” Rogers said. “He’s a great scorer, averaging 27. My coach trusted me to guard him and I did my job today.”

Bay Shore led 13-11 heading for the pivotal second quarter. Wilson scored seven and Rogers added five to help the Marauders open a 32-11 cushion at the break.

The margin swelled to as much as 33 in the final quarter on a James Huber three.

So Sachem East dipped to 5-5. It’s shooting at making the playoffs after missing out last season.

“You tell me we’re 5-5, yeah, it’s not the best record, but it’s a good record for a hard schedule,” coach Dan Celentano said. “I think we’re going to take off starting Thursday [against Ward Melville] . . . I think we have almost every night the best player on the floor.”