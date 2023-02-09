Samir Bell comes up big in Bellport's victory over Centereach

When Bellport needed a leader, Samir Bell took control. The senior scored a career-high 36 points in the Clippers’ 61-56 road win against Centereach on Wednesday night.

Bell scored 12 of those points in the fourth quarter, including a jump shot with 31 seconds remaining, to put the Clippers (15-4, 15-1) ahead by three points. Centereach missed a three-pointer on its ensuing possession.

Bell grabbed the rebound and sank both foul shots, capping a 7-for-7 night from the free-throw line.

“The game came to me,” Bell said. “And my teammates are very unselfish, so they let me take control.”

Bellport beat Centereach, 74-73, in double overtime when the two Suffolk II schools first matched up in December.

“I wasn’t trying to do that again,” Bell said about playing another double-overtime game. “And my team knew that, and we were trying to win. We came together at the end. We didn’t fall apart when [Centereach] went on their runs.”

Centereach outscored Bellport 21-10 in the third quarter and led the Clippers by three points before the final frame. Christopher Buzaid scored 21 points for Centereach (13-7, 10-6), hitting five three-pointers, including four in the third quarter.

Bell scored four points in the third quarter, then had Bellport’s first two baskets of the fourth.

Bellport assistant coach Rich Brown said Bell is highly motivated at this time of the season. About a week ago, Brown said he and Bell had a conversation in which the Bellport senior expressed that he feels he is in “playoff mode” now.

“He’s really doing all the right things, and I think that he’s on another level right now,” Brown said. “I personally don’t see a better player in Suffolk than Samir Bell at this point.”

Bell has scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season. Wednesday night’s career-best performance marked the third time he’s scored more than 30 points this season.

The win over Centereach concluded each team’s regular- season schedule before playoffs. The Clippers have won seven straight games, are 14-1 in their last 15 matchups and sit atop the Suffolk II standings.

“[Samir] wants to bring our first county championship back to Bellport since 1985,” Brown said. “Samir knows the history, we talk about it often. He’s super locked in.”

“To have this opportunity is amazing. Especially with this group,” Bell added. “We can do it. I think we can do it, for real. Against anybody on the Island.”