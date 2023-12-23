Ben Rappa's game-winning teardrop lifts Smithtown West over North Babylon 

Smithtown West forward Ben Rappa did not score in the first 31 minutes, 59 seconds of Saturday’s boys basketball game against North Babylon. But that final second mattered most.

With the score tied, Smithtown West forward Jack Melore was double-teamed and took a tough midrange jumper from the right corner. Melore’s shot caromed off the back rim, leaving an opportunity for a Bulls offensive rebound.

Rappa came flying in from the perimeter, catching the ball with his right hand and lofting a teardrop before the buzzer.

Swish.

Rappa’s basket as time expired accounted for his only two points of the game, but they were the most important ones in Smithtown West’s 41-39 non-league road win over North Babylon.

“It was a tough game for me,” Rappa said. “Didn’t shoot the ball well, whole team really didn’t play that great. But we know when it gets down the stretch, we’re gonna execute. We have faith in each other, faith in ourselves. We know in the last couple minutes of the game, we’re gonna come out on top.”

The jubilation after Rappa’s shot — his first career buzzer-beater — was palpable for Smithtown West (6-0). His teammates ran behind the basket and mobbed the senior after his game-winning play.

“It’s such a proud moment for me because he struggled the whole game and he still was able to come up with a big play in a big moment,” Smithtown West coach Mike Agostino said. “That’s a life quality more than even a basketball quality. I said, ‘Your family’s going to thank you one day because you can step up in a big moment, even if you’re not feeling it.’ ”

Smithtown West led 33-22 entering the fourth quarter, but Alex Rivera’s three-pointer with 20 seconds left tied the score at 39 before Rappa’s basket.

Daniel Blake-Watson scored 14 points for North Babylon (3-2), including 10 in the fourth quarter.

“[North Babylon] is a quality team,” Agostino said. “I’d say they’re a Final Four [Class] AAA team. They’re a top team in the county, in my opinion.”

Though the teams are now in different leagues — North Babylon is in Suffolk II and Smithtown West is in Suffolk III — Saturday’s game was the latest in an epic series between the two programs.

The teams played three times as Suffolk I foes last season. After they split regular-season games, with the home team winning each one, they met again in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals and Smithtown West held serve in a 59-49 home win.

“So much history with us and them,” Agostino said. “Starting back 13 years [ago] when I first started and we upset them here in my first year . . . They’re a great program. They have great players, coach [Rakeem Vanterpool] is a great coach, X’s-and-O’s-wise and getting his kids to play hard, dynamite coach. So it’s a satisfying win, for sure.”