BOYS BASKETBALL

KIYAN ANTHONY, Long Island Lutheran

He had 25 points in a 71-61 win over Oak Hill Academy in the opening round of the EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament.

DYLAN CRAIG, Bayport-Blue Point

He had 34 points in an 85-65 loss to Mount Sinai in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

AMIR DICKERSON, Amityville

He had 27 points and hit the winning three-pointer with 10.3 seconds left in a 64-63 win over Wyandanch in the Suffolk Class AA semifinals. He had 28 points in a 60-57 win over Smithtown West in the Suffolk AA final.

JERMAINE KING, Floyd

He had 31 points in a 67-61 overtime win over Bay Shore in the Suffolk Class AAA semifinals.

RYAN LEARY, Carle Place

He had 25 points in a 47-42 win over Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau Class B final.

KEVIN MOORE, St. Anthony’s

He had six of his 13 points in the final 3:30 and added six assists and five steals in a 57-47 win over St. John’s Prep in the state CHSAA Class A final.

DOM PENNZELLO, Mount Sinai

He had 43 points, including 27 in the second half, and 10 rebounds in an 85-65 win over Bayport-Blue Point in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

JAMES TAYLOR JR., St. Anthony’s

He had 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals and was named championship MVP in a 59-55 win over St. Dominic in the NSCHSAA title game. He had 23 points in a 58-54 win over Canisius in the state CHSAA Class A semifinals.

NAEVON WILLIAMS, Southampton

He had 24 points in a 73-43 win over Miller Place in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KAITLYN BENEDICT, Lynbrook

She had 23 points and six assists in an 83-53 win over Seaford in the Nassau Class A semifinals.

JULIANA CERASI, Wantagh

She had 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of a 52-46 win over North Shore in the Nassau Class A semifinals.

MONIQUE ECHOLS, Baldwin

She had 22 points, including making six of 11 three-pointers, and three steals in a 76-31 win over MacArthur in the Nassau Class AA semifinals.

JAZMYNN JULIEN, Whitman

She had 20 points in a 44-39 win over Northport in the Suffolk Class AAA semifinals.

BROOKE MAZZEI, Lynbrook

She had a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in an 83-53 win over Seaford in the Nassau Class A semifinals.

MARISA PATRISI, Garden City

She had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 54-49 win over East Meadow in the Nassau Class AA semifinals.

KAYLA SOLOMON, St. Mary’s

She had 23 points in a 76-29 win over St. Anthony’s in the NSCHSAA title game.

ANGELA WILLIAMS, Brentwood

She had 22 points in a 60-44 win over Huntington in the Suffolk Class AAA semifinals.