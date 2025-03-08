Hardwood Heroes in Long Island boys and girls basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL
KIYAN ANTHONY, Long Island Lutheran
He had 25 points in a 71-61 win over Oak Hill Academy in the opening round of the EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament.
DYLAN CRAIG, Bayport-Blue Point
He had 34 points in an 85-65 loss to Mount Sinai in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.
AMIR DICKERSON, Amityville
He had 27 points and hit the winning three-pointer with 10.3 seconds left in a 64-63 win over Wyandanch in the Suffolk Class AA semifinals. He had 28 points in a 60-57 win over Smithtown West in the Suffolk AA final.
JERMAINE KING, Floyd
He had 31 points in a 67-61 overtime win over Bay Shore in the Suffolk Class AAA semifinals.
RYAN LEARY, Carle Place
He had 25 points in a 47-42 win over Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau Class B final.
KEVIN MOORE, St. Anthony’s
He had six of his 13 points in the final 3:30 and added six assists and five steals in a 57-47 win over St. John’s Prep in the state CHSAA Class A final.
DOM PENNZELLO, Mount Sinai
He had 43 points, including 27 in the second half, and 10 rebounds in an 85-65 win over Bayport-Blue Point in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.
JAMES TAYLOR JR., St. Anthony’s
He had 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals and was named championship MVP in a 59-55 win over St. Dominic in the NSCHSAA title game. He had 23 points in a 58-54 win over Canisius in the state CHSAA Class A semifinals.
NAEVON WILLIAMS, Southampton
He had 24 points in a 73-43 win over Miller Place in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KAITLYN BENEDICT, Lynbrook
She had 23 points and six assists in an 83-53 win over Seaford in the Nassau Class A semifinals.
JULIANA CERASI, Wantagh
She had 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of a 52-46 win over North Shore in the Nassau Class A semifinals.
MONIQUE ECHOLS, Baldwin
She had 22 points, including making six of 11 three-pointers, and three steals in a 76-31 win over MacArthur in the Nassau Class AA semifinals.
JAZMYNN JULIEN, Whitman
She had 20 points in a 44-39 win over Northport in the Suffolk Class AAA semifinals.
BROOKE MAZZEI, Lynbrook
She had a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in an 83-53 win over Seaford in the Nassau Class A semifinals.
MARISA PATRISI, Garden City
She had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 54-49 win over East Meadow in the Nassau Class AA semifinals.
KAYLA SOLOMON, St. Mary’s
She had 23 points in a 76-29 win over St. Anthony’s in the NSCHSAA title game.
ANGELA WILLIAMS, Brentwood
She had 22 points in a 60-44 win over Huntington in the Suffolk Class AAA semifinals.