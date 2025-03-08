SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Hardwood Heroes in Long Island boys and girls basketball

Kiyan Anthony had 25 points for LI Lutheran in a...

Kiyan Anthony had 25 points for LI Lutheran in a 71-61 win over Oak Hill Academy in the opening round of the EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament. Credit: Neil Miller

By Ben Dickson and Owen O'Brienbenjamin.dickson@newsday.com; brian.heyman@newsday.com

BOYS BASKETBALL

KIYAN ANTHONY, Long Island Lutheran

He had 25 points in a 71-61 win over Oak Hill Academy in the opening round of the EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament.

DYLAN CRAIG, Bayport-Blue Point

He had 34 points in an 85-65 loss to Mount Sinai in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

AMIR DICKERSON, Amityville

He had 27 points and hit the winning three-pointer with 10.3 seconds left in a 64-63 win over Wyandanch in the Suffolk Class AA semifinals. He had 28 points in a 60-57 win over Smithtown West in the Suffolk AA final.

JERMAINE KING, Floyd

He had 31 points in a 67-61 overtime win over Bay Shore in the Suffolk Class AAA semifinals.

RYAN LEARY, Carle Place

He had 25 points in a 47-42 win over Cold Spring Harbor in the Nassau Class B final.

KEVIN MOORE, St. Anthony’s

He had six of his 13 points in the final 3:30 and added six assists and five steals in a 57-47 win over St. John’s Prep in the state CHSAA Class A final.

DOM PENNZELLO, Mount Sinai

He had 43 points, including 27 in the second half, and 10 rebounds in an 85-65 win over Bayport-Blue Point in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

JAMES TAYLOR JR., St. Anthony’s

He had 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals and was named championship MVP in a 59-55 win over St. Dominic in the NSCHSAA title game. He had 23 points in a 58-54 win over Canisius in the state CHSAA Class A semifinals.

NAEVON WILLIAMS, Southampton

He had 24 points in a 73-43 win over Miller Place in the Suffolk Class A semifinals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KAITLYN BENEDICT, Lynbrook

She had 23 points and six assists in an 83-53 win over Seaford in the Nassau Class A semifinals.

JULIANA CERASI, Wantagh

She had 10 of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime of a 52-46 win over North Shore in the Nassau Class A semifinals.

MONIQUE ECHOLS, Baldwin

She had 22 points, including making six of 11 three-pointers, and three steals in a 76-31 win over MacArthur in the Nassau Class AA semifinals.

JAZMYNN JULIEN, Whitman

She had 20 points in a 44-39 win over Northport in the Suffolk Class AAA semifinals.

BROOKE MAZZEI, Lynbrook

She had a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in an 83-53 win over Seaford in the Nassau Class A semifinals.

MARISA PATRISI, Garden City

She had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 54-49 win over East Meadow in the Nassau Class AA semifinals.

KAYLA SOLOMON, St. Mary’s

She had 23 points in a 76-29 win over St. Anthony’s in the NSCHSAA title game.

ANGELA WILLIAMS, Brentwood

She had 22 points in a 60-44 win over Huntington in the Suffolk Class AAA semifinals.

