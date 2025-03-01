Hardwood Heroes in Long Island boys and girls basketball

BOYS BASKETBALL

TIM BANNELL, Smithtown West

He scored 27 points in an 81-51 win over Half Hollow Hills West in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.

DYLAN CRAIG, Bayport-Blue Point

He had 24 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 65-54 win over Glenn in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

AMIR DICKERSON, Amityville

He scored 31 points in a 68-50 win over Bellport in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.

ALEX FRANKLIN, Southampton

He had 37 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in an 83-41 win over Kings Park in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

NICK FRUSCO, Miller Place

He scored 22 points in a 56-55 win over Sayville in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

RYAN LEARY, Carle Place

He scored 30 points in a 54-26 win over East Rockaway in the Nassau Class B semifinals.

MELO MOJEED, St. Dominic

He had 25 points in a 48-40 win over Kellenberg in the NSCHSAA semifinals.

DOMINIC PENNZELLO, Mount Sinai

He had 27 points and nine rebounds in a 71-51 win over Islip in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

TRISTAN THOMAS, Holy Trinity

He scored 23 points in a 74-60 win over St. John the Baptist in the NSCHSAA quarterfinals.

CHRIS WILLIAMS, St. John the Baptist

He scored 27 points in a 73-62 win over St. Mary’s in the NSCHSAA outbracket game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KATE BRAUN, Smithtown West

She had a triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals in a 50-38 win over West Islip in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.

AVA DeMARCO, Northport

She scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter of a 60-54 win over North Babylon in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.

CLAIRE FITZPATRICK, Northport

She had 20 points in a 60-54 win over North Babylon in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.

AVA GOMES, Carle Place

She had 10 points and 14 rebounds in a 32-25 win over Oyster Bay in the Nassau Class B semifinals.

PAIGE HILLER, Whitman

She scored 18 points and hit four three-pointers in a 47-27 win over Bay Shore in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.

JASMINE McKAY, North Babylon

She scored 31 points in a 60-54 loss to Northport in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.

CLAIRE McKENZIE, Mattituck

She had 18 points and 16 rebounds in a 48-46 win over Pierson/Bridgehampton in the Suffolk Class B semifinals.

DELANEY WALTERS, Centereach

She had 19 points in a 45-43 win over Hauppauge in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.