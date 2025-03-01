Hardwood Heroes in Long Island boys and girls basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL
TIM BANNELL, Smithtown West
He scored 27 points in an 81-51 win over Half Hollow Hills West in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.
DYLAN CRAIG, Bayport-Blue Point
He had 24 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 65-54 win over Glenn in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.
AMIR DICKERSON, Amityville
He scored 31 points in a 68-50 win over Bellport in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.
ALEX FRANKLIN, Southampton
He had 37 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in an 83-41 win over Kings Park in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.
NICK FRUSCO, Miller Place
He scored 22 points in a 56-55 win over Sayville in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.
RYAN LEARY, Carle Place
He scored 30 points in a 54-26 win over East Rockaway in the Nassau Class B semifinals.
MELO MOJEED, St. Dominic
He had 25 points in a 48-40 win over Kellenberg in the NSCHSAA semifinals.
DOMINIC PENNZELLO, Mount Sinai
He had 27 points and nine rebounds in a 71-51 win over Islip in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.
TRISTAN THOMAS, Holy Trinity
He scored 23 points in a 74-60 win over St. John the Baptist in the NSCHSAA quarterfinals.
CHRIS WILLIAMS, St. John the Baptist
He scored 27 points in a 73-62 win over St. Mary’s in the NSCHSAA outbracket game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
KATE BRAUN, Smithtown West
She had a triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals in a 50-38 win over West Islip in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.
AVA DeMARCO, Northport
She scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter of a 60-54 win over North Babylon in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.
CLAIRE FITZPATRICK, Northport
She had 20 points in a 60-54 win over North Babylon in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.
AVA GOMES, Carle Place
She had 10 points and 14 rebounds in a 32-25 win over Oyster Bay in the Nassau Class B semifinals.
PAIGE HILLER, Whitman
She scored 18 points and hit four three-pointers in a 47-27 win over Bay Shore in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.
JASMINE McKAY, North Babylon
She scored 31 points in a 60-54 loss to Northport in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.
CLAIRE McKENZIE, Mattituck
She had 18 points and 16 rebounds in a 48-46 win over Pierson/Bridgehampton in the Suffolk Class B semifinals.
DELANEY WALTERS, Centereach
She had 19 points in a 45-43 win over Hauppauge in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.