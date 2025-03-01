SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Hardwood Heroes in Long Island boys and girls basketball

Mattituck's Claire MacKenzie (13) looks to get around Carle Place's...

Mattituck's Claire MacKenzie (13) looks to get around Carle Place's Ava Gomes (12) in the second quarter during the Long Island/Southeast Regional High School girls basketball finals between Mattituck and Carle Place on Tuesday March 5, 2024 at St Joseph’s University Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Ben Dickson and Owen O'Brien

BOYS BASKETBALL

TIM BANNELL, Smithtown West

He scored 27 points in an 81-51 win over Half Hollow Hills West in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.

DYLAN CRAIG, Bayport-Blue Point

He had 24 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals in a 65-54 win over Glenn in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

AMIR DICKERSON, Amityville

He scored 31 points in a 68-50 win over Bellport in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.

ALEX FRANKLIN, Southampton

He had 37 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in an 83-41 win over Kings Park in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

NICK FRUSCO, Miller Place

He scored 22 points in a 56-55 win over Sayville in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

RYAN LEARY, Carle Place

He scored 30 points in a 54-26 win over East Rockaway in the Nassau Class B semifinals.

MELO MOJEED, St. Dominic

He had 25 points in a 48-40 win over Kellenberg in the NSCHSAA semifinals.

DOMINIC PENNZELLO, Mount Sinai

He had 27 points and nine rebounds in a 71-51 win over Islip in the Suffolk Class A quarterfinals.

TRISTAN THOMAS, Holy Trinity

He scored 23 points in a 74-60 win over St. John the Baptist in the NSCHSAA quarterfinals.

CHRIS WILLIAMS, St. John the Baptist

He scored 27 points in a 73-62 win over St. Mary’s in the NSCHSAA outbracket game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

KATE BRAUN, Smithtown West

She had a triple-double with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals in a 50-38 win over West Islip in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.

AVA DeMARCO, Northport

She scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter of a 60-54 win over North Babylon in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.

CLAIRE FITZPATRICK, Northport

She had 20 points in a 60-54 win over North Babylon in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.

AVA GOMES, Carle Place

She had 10 points and 14 rebounds in a 32-25 win over Oyster Bay in the Nassau Class B semifinals.

PAIGE HILLER, Whitman

She scored 18 points and hit four three-pointers in a 47-27 win over Bay Shore in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.

JASMINE McKAY, North Babylon

She scored 31 points in a 60-54 loss to Northport in the Suffolk Class AAA quarterfinals.

CLAIRE McKENZIE, Mattituck

She had 18 points and 16 rebounds in a 48-46 win over Pierson/Bridgehampton in the Suffolk Class B semifinals.

DELANEY WALTERS, Centereach

She had 19 points in a 45-43 win over Hauppauge in the Suffolk Class AA quarterfinals.

