Brentwood tops Southampton in Suffolk overall boys basketball championship

Brentwood’s Tyrell Davender sprinted down the court and gathered the long pass from Jerimiah Webb. Instead of throwing down the emphatic slam to take a three-point lead in the Suffolk overall boys basketball championship, Davender opted for the easy layup.

With still one second remaining, Southampton’s Derek Reed launched a long heave that nicked the front of the rim as time expired, and Brentwood held on for a 64-61 win over Southampton at Island Federal Arena at Stony Brook University Saturday afternoon.

“That was an exciting end to a great game,” said Brentwood’s Marquese Dennis. “We played a much better second half. I thought we were strong on the boards at both ends of the court. We were so physical and that was the difference.”

Brentwood (17-5) will face the winner of Saturday night's Nassau Class AA championship between Port Washington and Baldwin, in the Long Island Class AA championship on Feb. 11 at Stony Brook at 2 p.m.

“These games for the overall title are good to get ready for the next challenge,” said Brentwood coach Anthony Jimenez. “You want to play them and clean up any issues that could affect the LI title game.”

Southampton (20-5) will meet Malverne in the Long Island Class B championship on Wednesday at Hofstra University at 6 p.m.

The Mariners cut a 10-point Brentwood lead, to 60-59 with 37 seconds left. A suffocating press forced three turnovers in a 43-second span.

Tyson Reddick buried two three-pointers in the final 1:24 to get within one.

“That’s what he does, hit threes all day,” Southampton coach Herm Lamison said.

Naevon Williams, who led the Mariners with 21 points, made a twisting layup and was fouled with 10.4 seconds remaining to get within 62-61, but missed the ensuing free throw.

“We missed too many free throws throughout the game,” Lamison said. “We emphasize free throw shooting and rebounding. And we did poorly in both in this game. It was disappointing.”

Southampton missed a total of 11 free throws.

Lamison was still fired up after the desperation heave just missed.

“We play for the W any time we take the court,” Lamison said. “This is an important game in that it gives us an opportunity to be competitive and get that game action before the Long Island championship. You can’t simulate the speed of the game in practice. You can try, but there’s nothing like game action. I’m just disappointed because we were right there with them.”

There were eight lead changes in the first half, which ended on a layup by Brentwood's Freddy Diogene to tie it at 23.

Two of Southampton’s impact players, Reed and Alex Franklin, finished the first half with three fouls each. Reed picked up his third personal foul with 2:57 left in the half, sending him to the bench.

Brentwood took over the see-saw affair midway through the third quarter. Two dunks by Dennis helped Brentwood open its largest lead, 45-36, at the end of the third quarter.

“We were better in transition and Jerimiah was spreading the ball,” Dennis said. “When we’re not selfish we play so much better.”

The Brentwood defense forced Reed, one of Long Island’s leading scorers, to his right hand.

“He’s a great player,” Dennis said of Reed. “We did everything we could to try and force him into bad shots.”

Reed led all scorers with 24 points.

“We definitely played better in the second half,” said Webb, who had four assists in the third quarter. “I felt like I moved the ball better and I found my cousin [Marquese] moving toward the basket for those two dunks. We have a special connection out there.”

“This is a big boost for our next game,” Dennis said. “It’s a big win.”