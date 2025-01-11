East Meadow boys basketball, with an eye on a title, rallies to beat Farmingdale

The goal is pretty simple this season for East Meadow boys basketball.

“Our goal is to win every game we play,” coach Tom Rottkamp said. “That’s a tall order. But that’s how we go into every game, thinking we’re capable of that. So we want to win a conference championship, we want to win a county championship, and just see how far our talent can take us.”

It has been 45 years since East Meadow’s last conference championship. The program has never claimed a Nassau crown. But there’s hope now with all 12 players back from last season, and talent among them.

The Jets fell behind by 13 with 4:41 left in the third Friday at Farmingdale, then yielded just five points the rest of the way and won, 53-45.

And so they’re off to an 8-3 start overall and 4-1 in Nassau AAA-II.

“We’re definitely capable of winning a title this year for East Meadow,” senior guard Mazin Ibrahem said after scoring 24.

The Jets chipped the 13-point deficit to 43-38 after three. Will Casseus made a three, then followed with another at the buzzer — a heave from a little inside the midcourt line.

“It really brought a lot of energy,” Casseus said.

That 6-0 burst became a 15-0 run and a 47-43 lead. The Jets outscored Farmingdale 15-2 in the final quarter.

“They were just more tougher and physical than us, which was a little disappointing,” Dalers coach Jim Pastier said.

Jake Mangio scored nine to power a 16-5 run by formidable Farmingdale (8-3, 3-2) to start the game. But he finished with 10.

And Erik Kubelka powered a 12-1 Dalers run to start the third, contributing two threes and 10 points. The second three gave them a 40-27 advantage. But after scoring eight points in the first half, Kubelka didn’t score again after the 10-point burst and finished with 18.

“We switched from a standard zone to a box-and-one because Jake Mangio is a great player,” Rottkamp said. “We wanted to shut him down. And then when Erik Kubelka started lighting it up, we switched and put a defender on him.”

Mangio scored his 1,000th career point Tuesday in a win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

“It was great that I got to do it at a home game in front of my family and all my friends,” the senior guard said. “But it’s a long season. My goal isn't to get a thousand points. My goal is to win a county championship.”