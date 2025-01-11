East Meadow boys basketball, with an eye on a title, rallies to beat Farmingdale

SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Brendan Cronin of East Meadow hits a three-pointer against Farmingdale in the final minutes of the fourth quarter during a Nassau Conference II boys basketball game at Farmingdale on Friday.

The goal is pretty simple this season for East Meadow boys basketball.

“Our goal is to win every game we play,” coach Tom Rottkamp said. “That’s a tall order. But that’s how we go into every game, thinking we’re capable of that. So we want to win a conference championship, we want to win a county championship, and just see how far our talent can take us.”

It has been 45 years since East Meadow’s last conference championship. The program has never claimed a Nassau crown. But there’s hope now with all 12 players back from last season, and talent among them.

The Jets fell behind by 13 with 4:41 left in the third Friday at Farmingdale, then yielded just five points the rest of the way and won, 53-45.

And so they’re off to an 8-3 start overall and 4-1 in Nassau AAA-II.

“We’re definitely capable of winning a title this year for East Meadow,” senior guard Mazin Ibrahem said after scoring 24.

The Jets chipped the 13-point deficit to 43-38 after three. Will Casseus made a three, then followed with another at the buzzer — a heave from a little inside the midcourt line.

“It really brought a lot of energy,” Casseus said.

That 6-0 burst became a 15-0 run and a 47-43 lead. The Jets outscored Farmingdale 15-2 in the final quarter.

“They were just more tougher and physical than us, which was a little disappointing,” Dalers coach Jim Pastier said.

Jake Mangio scored nine to power a 16-5 run by formidable Farmingdale (8-3, 3-2) to start the game. But he finished with 10.

And Erik Kubelka powered a 12-1 Dalers run to start the third, contributing two threes and 10 points. The second three gave them a 40-27 advantage. But after scoring eight points in the first half, Kubelka didn’t score again after the 10-point burst and finished with 18.

“We switched from a standard zone to a box-and-one because Jake Mangio is a great player,” Rottkamp said. “We wanted to shut him down. And then when Erik Kubelka started lighting it up, we switched and put a defender on him.”

Mangio scored his 1,000th career point Tuesday in a win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

“It was great that I got to do it at a home game in front of my family and all my friends,” the senior guard said. “But it’s a long season. My goal isn't to get a thousand points. My goal is to win a county championship.”

