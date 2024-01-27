Long Island boys and girls basketball's Hardwood Heroes

Pierson’s Luke Seltzer had 39 points in the Whalers’ 81-78 win over Bayport-Blue Point in Suffolk League VI Tuesday. Two days later, he had 28 points in Pierson’s 62-45 win over Mattituck. Following his strong week, Seltzer is Newsday’s Hardwood Hero.

BOYS BASKETBALL

JUSTIN BROWN, Holy Trinity

He had eight three-pointers and 33 points in an 85-73 win over Knox.

MICHAEL FAVALORO, Newfield

He had 27 points in a 64-48 win over Northport.

BRIAN HASELTON, Sayville

He hit the winning three-pointer as time expired in a 49-46 win over Islip.

MAZIN IBRAHEM, East Meadow

He had 30 points and hit seven three-pointers in a 78-53 win against MacArthur.

ISAIAH McCARTER, Smithtown Christian

He had 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in a 69-66 victory over Greenport, then had 20 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks in a 64-38 victory over Ross.

CASMERE MORROW, Rocky Point

He had 27 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 60-52 win over Eastport-South Manor. He had 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a 62-52 win against Comsewogue.

CHRISTIAN SMILEY, Bay Shore

He had 20 points, including the tiebreaking basket with 1:34 left, and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 54-51 win over Northport.

AJ VURCHIO, Sachem East

He had 31 points — including five three-pointers — four assists and three rebounds in a 59-46 win over Whitman.

JEREMIAH WEBB, Wyandanch

He had 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 75-57 win over Miller Place.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROSE AZMOUDEH, Half Hollow Hills East

She had 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 52-37 win over Bellport.

MAKAYLA DAUBE, Mepham

She had 19 points and 18 rebounds in a 56-39 win over Long Beach.

JADE DOCKERY, West Babylon

She had 33 points in a 64-38 victory over Newfield.

EMMA HEANEY, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

She had 23 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks in a 40-24 win over Port Washington. She became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 932 points as a junior.

IRIS HOFFMAN, Whitman

She had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and 11 steals in a 62-34 win over Longwood.

JULIANA MAHAN, Shoreham-Wading River

She had 35 points in a 69-63 overtime victory over Bayport-Blue Point.

JASMINE McKAY, North Babylon

She had 34 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 56-32 win over Sachem North.

DIAMOND PERTILLAR, Patchogue-Medford

She had 30 points, 22 rebounds and five assists in a 71-38 win over Longwood.