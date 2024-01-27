SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Long Island boys and girls basketball's Hardwood Heroes

Pierson's Luke Seltzer carries the ball in the second quarter...

Pierson's Luke Seltzer carries the ball in the second quarter during a Suffolk boys basketball game against host Southampton on Jan. 30, 2023. Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Ben Dickson

Pierson’s Luke Seltzer had 39 points in the Whalers’ 81-78 win over Bayport-Blue Point in Suffolk League VI Tuesday. Two days later, he had 28 points in Pierson’s 62-45 win over Mattituck. Following his strong week, Seltzer is Newsday’s Hardwood Hero.

BOYS BASKETBALL

JUSTIN BROWN, Holy Trinity

He had eight three-pointers and 33 points in an 85-73 win over Knox.

MICHAEL FAVALORO, Newfield

He had 27 points in a 64-48 win over Northport.

BRIAN HASELTON, Sayville

He hit the winning three-pointer as time expired in a 49-46 win over Islip.

MAZIN IBRAHEM, East Meadow

He had 30 points and hit seven three-pointers in a 78-53 win against MacArthur.

ISAIAH McCARTER, Smithtown Christian

He had 17 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks in a 69-66 victory over Greenport, then had 20 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks in a 64-38 victory over Ross.

CASMERE MORROW, Rocky Point

He had 27 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 60-52 win over Eastport-South Manor. He had 26 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks in a 62-52 win against Comsewogue.

CHRISTIAN SMILEY, Bay Shore

He had 20 points, including the tiebreaking basket with 1:34 left, and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 54-51 win over Northport.

AJ VURCHIO, Sachem East

He had 31 points — including five three-pointers — four assists and three rebounds in a 59-46 win over Whitman.

JEREMIAH WEBB, Wyandanch

He had 29 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a 75-57 win over Miller Place.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ROSE AZMOUDEH, Half Hollow Hills East

She had 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 52-37 win over Bellport.

MAKAYLA DAUBE, Mepham

She had 19 points and 18 rebounds in a 56-39 win over Long Beach.

JADE DOCKERY, West Babylon

She had 33 points in a 64-38 victory over Newfield.

EMMA HEANEY, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK

She had 23 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks in a 40-24 win over Port Washington. She became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 932 points as a junior.

IRIS HOFFMAN, Whitman

She had 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and 11 steals in a 62-34 win over Longwood.

JULIANA MAHAN, Shoreham-Wading River

She had 35 points in a 69-63 overtime victory over Bayport-Blue Point.

JASMINE McKAY, North Babylon

She had 34 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 56-32 win over Sachem North.

DIAMOND PERTILLAR, Patchogue-Medford

She had 30 points, 22 rebounds and five assists in a 71-38 win over Longwood.

Ben Dickson

Ben Dickson joined Newsday’s high school sports staff in 2023 after graduating from Maryland, where he covered several of the Terrapins' teams.

