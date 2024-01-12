Long Island Lutheran's VJ Edgecombe to announce college choice on ESPN2 Sunday night

Long Island Lutheran senior guard VJ Edgecombe will announce his college choice live on ESPN2 Sunday night, according to ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi. Edgecombe will choose between Baylor, Duke and Kentucky during halftime of the 7:30 p.m. game Sunday between Montverde Academy (Florida) and Prolific Prep (California) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Edgecombe — the 2023 Newsday Player of the Year and a Bahamas native — is a five-star prospect and the No. 5 player in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is averaging 18.6 points per game and has made 29 three-pointers in Lutheran's 11-1 start. The Crusaders play Christopher Columbus (Florida) at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Arizona Compass Prep at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Hoophall Classic.