SportsHigh SchoolBoys Basketball

Long Island Lutheran's VJ Edgecombe to announce college choice on ESPN2 Sunday night

Long Island Lutheran’s.VJ Edgecombe dunks the ball on a fast...

Long Island Lutheran’s.VJ Edgecombe dunks the ball on a fast break against Chaminade in the third quarter at Long Island Lutheran. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Ben Dicksonbenjamin.dickson@newsday.com@bendickson__

Long Island Lutheran senior guard VJ Edgecombe will announce his college choice live on ESPN2 Sunday night, according to ESPN recruiting director Paul Biancardi. Edgecombe will choose between Baylor, Duke and Kentucky during halftime of the 7:30 p.m. game Sunday between Montverde Academy (Florida) and Prolific Prep (California) at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Edgecombe — the 2023 Newsday Player of the Year and a Bahamas native — is a five-star prospect and the No. 5 player in the class of 2024, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is averaging 18.6 points per game and has made 29 three-pointers in Lutheran's 11-1 start. The Crusaders play Christopher Columbus (Florida) at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Arizona Compass Prep at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Hoophall Classic.

Ben Dickson

Ben Dickson joined Newsday’s high school sports staff in 2023 after graduating from Maryland, where he covered several of the Terrapins' teams.

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME