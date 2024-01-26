Aaron Hubbard, Greenport boys basketball player who underwent 14 surgeries, scores first high school points

A few years ago, Aaron Hubbard occasionally used a wheelchair to get around easier. After undergoing 14 surgeries at Stony Brook University Hospital, few would have expected Hubbard to be on a varsity basketball team, let alone score.

Unless you’re Hubbard himself. This was always his plan.

Hubbard has bilateral club feet, spina bifida and hydrocephalus, but that didn’t stop him from scoring his first high school points in Greenport’s 70-56 loss to Smithtown Christian on Saturday, Jan. 20.

After scoring two points via free throws and intentional fouls — caused by exceptional sportsmanship by Smithtown Christian — Hubbard’s teammates helped rebound the ball and pass it back to him. The crowd erupted in cheers as Hubbard hit a layup right before time expired. Even then, Hubbard was hustling back on defense before he realized the game was over.

“It felt amazing,” Hubbard said. “I was just a little confused why they stopped the game because I was getting back on defense.”

That connection between Hubbard and his fellow Porters is a special one, showing the remarkable impact a team can have on someone’s high school experience.

“They’re basically my family, like my brothers,” Hubbard said. “They always have my back.”

Coach Justin Moore described Hubbard as just another player on the team, donning No. 22.

“It was a heart-warming feeling for everybody,” Moore said. “(The team) involves him in team dinners. If they’re doing anything as a team — like bowling — he’s right there with them . . . they don’t see a disability, they just see Aaron.”

It’s clear that Hubbard and the Porters have built a strong bond, one that created an unforgettable moment for everyone involved.

And if anyone is in a similar situation, Hubbard has some advice.

“Just keep working hard,” Hubbard said. “Don’t listen to the haters, keep grinding, have faith in God.”

Bridgehampton guard Alex Davis drives against Greenport guard Kal-El Marine in Suffolk League VII game on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 at Greenport. Credit: George A Faella

Davis reaches 1K

Just a sophomore, Bridgehampton guard Alex Davis is the newest member of the 1,000-point club.

Davis, a varsity basketball player since he was in seventh grade, accomplished the feat on a made free throw in the third quarter against Ross on Jan. 18.

“I felt so accomplished,” Davis said. “Seeing my mom and my dad in the crowd just so happy made my day.”

Davis needed 12 points against Ross — a number well below his season average of 22.4 points per game — but said it was hard to get because he “wanted it so bad.” Bridgehampton paused the game after Davis cracked 1,000, giving Davis and his family flowers and a commemorative ball.

Davis also plays football and lacrosse and hopes to become a future college running back. He wants to crack 2,000 points and become Bridgehampton’s all-time leading scorer, which is currently Bobby Hopson (1,776 points from 1987-90). Only 16 players in Long Island boys basketball history have 2,000 points, according to Newsday records.

For now, Davis and the Killer Bees (9-5) are focused on securing their third straight Suffolk Class D title.

Said Davis: “The goal is chip chasing.”