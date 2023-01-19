Sae'vion Ward saves the night for Bridgehampton with step-back jumper from top of the key as time expires 

With less than 10 seconds remaining in the game and the score tied between two evenly matched teams, someone needed to make a big play for Bridgehampton.

Alex Davis was supposed to be taking the final shot, but couldn’t get open with the defense trapping him and forcing Bridgehampton to explore an alternate option with less than five seconds left in regulation.

Enter Sae’vion Ward.

Ward shined in the brightest of moments and banked in a winning step back jumper near the top of the key to lift Bridgehampton over Port Jefferson, 45-43, at home Wednesday night in a pivotal Suffolk V basketball matchup.

“At first I was looking for my boy Alex in the corner coming up, but he wasn’t there so I knew I had to take the final shot,” Ward said.

“He did exactly what we all knew he was capable of doing,” coach Ron White said.

Both Freshman Ward and Davis each scored 13 points for Bridgehampton (8-1) and senior Scott Vinski led the team with 14 points.

Senior Luke Dickhuth led all scorers with 21 points for Port Jefferson ( 6-5) with Jack Keegan chipping in with 11 points.

It was a back and forth affair for both teams with neither willing to relinquish the lead to the opposition. Port Jefferson led 18-14 at halftime, then Dickhuth started to become the aggressor, pouring in nine of Port Jefferson's 21 points in the third quarter, even stepping out and hitting a three-pointer.

Port Jefferson looked to be in control leading 39-33 with less than five minutes in the game ntil Ward refused to be denied. He finished layups at the rim in back-to-back possessions and drove past the defense the very next possession to garner their attention and kick out to his wide open teammate Davis, who drained the three-pointer to take the lead at 40-39 with 2:51 remaining.

“It was just a good pass … he gave it to me, I hit the three which was clutch and gave us momentum,” Davis said.

From there both teams would trade baskets down the stretch until Ward clinched the game at the buzzer.

“Sometimes because of their youth and being ninth graders they second guess themselves under a little pressure,” White said. “Pressure creates diamonds and brings an opportunity for guys to really show themselves.”