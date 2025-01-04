Chris Rube had taken over the Lynbrook boys basketball program in 2008, and he noticed this promising seventh grader one day playing in a middle school game. So Rube moved him up to the JV the following year and then made him a varsity Owl as a freshman.

Mike McVeigh played the point and shooting guard for four seasons under Rube, from 2010 through 2014, setting Lynbrook’s career record for three-point makes in the process. McVeigh also displayed some other traits. His coach could see into the future.

“Even in those early years, you saw he had the leadership qualities,” Rube said. “He possessed the qualities to be a great teacher first and obviously coach. I knew it was something that he had a future path in as an educator/coach. And he’s become a terrific one at both. I’m very proud of him.”

McVeigh became coach of Valley Stream North's varsity in 2021. Rube, meanwhile, moved on to Kings Park in 2014. He guided the Kingsmen on a terrific run, reaching five straight Suffolk championship games, a run that concluded with back-to-back Class A titles in 2022 and 2023.

The two finally squared off as coaches for the first time Saturday at Kings Park. McVeigh’s Spartans beat Rube’s Kingsmen, 68-52. And then the coaches hugged.

“Hearing him, and I’ve known him for such a long time, it felt really fun to just play against him and see him on the other side of the court,” McVeigh said. “I think as a player, of course I learned so much from him. But I think even more so, I grew up learning from him. He was one of my role models.

“So it was amazing just being able to grow up in Lynbrook with him as my coach. I felt very lucky.”

Rube is 41 now. He said it was “great” facing the 28-year-old McVeigh.

“Basketball is more than just wins and losses,” Rube said. “When you preach it, you occasionally get a chance to live it as well, and this is one of those moments.”

McVeigh has led the Spartans to a 9-2 start following a 16-5 season that ended in the Nassau A quarterfinals. The program has never claimed a county title.

“We have a great group of guys,” junior point guard Vin Rienzie said after scoring 22. “I think we’re definitely a contender to win the Nassau County championship.”

They led 38-34 with four minutes left in the third, then went on a 10-0 burst to go ahead by 14.

Kings Park cut it to 50-41 after three. Then the Spartans pulled away.

“We were playing defense really well,” Rienzie said. “We’re a defensive-minded team.”

The Kingsmen, who were paced by Jay Paul Verme’s 12 points, were without their top two scorers, Kyle Edmundson and Justin Sandstedt, because of ankle injuries. Rube said the 6-6 Edmundson is “possibly out for the season.”

This team is 5-6 after four straight losses, but it’s 4-1 in Suffolk VI.

“We’ve had championship teams and non-playoff teams, and the goal is always to make the playoffs,” Rube said. “ . . . We’re in a good position numbers-wise to make it. Effort-wise, toughness-wise, play-wise, we need improvement. So it’s a work in progress like I’m sure every team is. I’d rather be a 4-1 work in progress than a 1-4 work in progress.”