High school boys and girls basketball roundup

Dylan Craig had 27 points and Cormac Love had 24 to lead Bayport-Blue Point to a 67-63 victory over East Islip in a non-league boys basketball comeback win on Saturday. Bayport-Blue Point (8-2) trailed by 20 points with five minutes remaining and ended the game on a 25-2 run. Craig scored 11 points during the run. Love hit six three-pointers. Sean Deutscher had 12 points and 10 rebounds. John Talt had 22 points for East Islip (6-2).

Knox 84, Copiague 68: Ahmad Giles scored 38 points, 19 in each half, to lead Knox (5-5) in non-league. Knox coach Gordon Thomas secured his 100th career win with the victory. Dell Mance posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Derek Flummer had 15 points and five blocks. Ray Bradley scored 23 points for Copiague (3-7).

Malverne 65, Brentwood 58: Isaiah Smith had 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead Malverne (6-4) at the Gary Charles Tip-of-the-Hat Classic at Chaminade. Tristian Inswood scored 17 points and Bryce McIntosh scored 13 points. Tyrell Davender scored 22 points for Brentwood (3-7). Abraham Donovan had 17 points and hit five three-pointers.

Chaminade 84, Monsignor Scanlan 71: Ricky Gunther scored 31 points, earning game MVP and leading Chaminade (6-3) in non-league in the Gary Charles Tip-of-the-Hat Classic. Michael Wede added 14 points and Kyle Dillon had 16.

Carle Place 69, Wantagh 61: Ryan Leary had 30 points, six rebounds, six assists and four blocks to lead Carle Place (6-5) in non-league. Leary hit five three-pointers. Leonard Thames had 16 points and six assists. Kevin Gutfleisch had 21 points for Wantagh (6-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bay Shore 56, Longwood 50: Lily Gargan scored 16 points to lead Bay Shore (6-4) in the Northport Holiday Classic. Shani Clark had 14 points and Leahlani Ellis finished with 13. Zareah Rivero scored 16 for Longwood (5-6).

Huntington 44, Commack 38: Sabrina Boyle hit three free throws at the end of the fourth quarter to seal the non-league win for Huntington (8-3) over Commack (6-3) in the Suffolk Shootout. Boyle led the Blue Devils with 14 points and Lauren Donaghy added 13 points and five rebounds. Mia McBrien led Commack with 17 points.

Westhampton 48, Whitman 38: Sandra Clarke had 19 points, five assists and seven steals to lead Westhampton (8-1) in non-league. Jasmine Taylor had eight points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Kate Sweet scored 11 points. Madison Richter scored 12 points for Whitman (9-1).

Smithtown West 50, Floyd 45: Alyssa Lorefice scored 18 points and Catherine Piccininni added 12 to lead Smithtown West (7-1) in non-league. Savannah Pantry led Floyd (3-7) with 12, all in the first half.

Mineola 39, Malverne 38: Caitlin Powers drove inside and scored the winning bucket with 11.1 seconds remaining to lead Mineola (3-6) in non-league. Caitlin and her sister, Emma, each scored 12 points. Amanda Baker added eight points. Naveh Lopez totaled 15 points for Malverne (8-3).

Valley Stream North 45, Wheatley 40: Celeste Lyle scored 17 points and hit five three-pointers to lead Valley Stream North (6-3) in non-league. Alessia Nunnari added 10 points and Jasmine Harrison chipped in eight points in the win. Georgiana Almiroudis led Wheatley (3-5) with 14 points.